Filo Mining Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - Filo Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE:FIL)(OMX:IL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved, in accordance with its stock option plan, the grant of 1,582,500 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company on September 13, 2017 to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). The Options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Share.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing the Company's key project, Filo del Sol located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

Additional Information

Filo Mining is listed on the TSXV and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Vancouver time.

Adam Lundin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Filo Mining

