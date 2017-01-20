Filo Mining Provides Update on 2016/2017 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Filo Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE:FIL)(NASDAQ OMX:FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2016/2017 drill program at the Filo del Sol project is now underway. Two reverse circulation (RC) drills are currently active and a third rig is expected to be added in late January. The focus of the program is on the oxidized portion of the system and on evaluating its potential to be processed by heap leaching. Please see attached maps: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1083361m1.pdf and http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1083361m2.pdf

A total of 8,000 metres of drilling in 35 holes is planned, however the actual totals may change depending on results and drilling productivity. To date, approximately 2,000 metres of drilling in 7 holes has been completed. The planned drill program includes resource infill holes, step-out holes, and exploration holes which will test three high-quality exploration targets within 2 km of the deposit. It is anticipated that drilling will continue until the end of March.

Step-out holes are planned both north and south of the current resource, which remains open in both directions.

Exploration holes will test targets which could yield new discoveries within the large alteration system that surrounds the current resource footprint. Three target areas will be tested; Filo North, Filo South and Cerro Vicuña.

Filo North lies between 1 and 2 km north of the deposit in an area thought to host a potential feeder zone to the Filo del Sol deposit. Evidence for a potential feeder zone is provided by surface geochemistry, geophysics and detailed studies of the zonation of alteration minerals.

The Filo South target lies 1,000 metres south of the deposit. Surface mapping and sampling in this area has defined a northwesterly-trending gold +/- copper bearing zone of strong silicification, quartz stockwork and breccia with minimum dimensions of 1,000 metres along strike by 200 metres wide. Wide-spaced historical drilling did not test this zone, however, surface trenching across it in 2016 returned 114 metres of 0.85% copper and 0.35 g/t gold.

Cerro Vicuña is a distinct conical hill located 1 km southeast of the deposit, and immediately to the east of the Filo South target. Surface mapping shows this hill to be underlain by a silicified and stockwork porphyry intrusive, the Vicuña Porphyry, with grab samples of up to 5 g/t gold collected from surface. The hill is covered by an extensive copper and gold surface geochemistry anomaly and is characterized by an alteration zonation and geophysical signature characteristic of porphyry deposits. This target has never been drilled.

In addition to the drilling, we plan to conduct a more extensive program of metallurgical testwork to follow up on the encouraging initial results received in 2016 (see News Release dated October 11, 2016). Collection of representative sample material will form an important part of the current field program, and will allow for the completion of column leach tests to provide information on optimum fragment size for leaching.

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased to be drilling at Filo del Sol again and are enthusiastic about the potential of this drilling to expand the Filo resource. This program is an important step toward our long term objective of turning Filo del Sol into a significant heap leach project."

Initial drill results are expected during the first quarter of 2017.

About Filo del Sol

Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

Qualified Persons

Technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, P. Eng. (BC). Mr. Carmichael is Filo Mining's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

