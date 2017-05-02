News Room

Final Dividend for 2016, Election for Sterling Dividend, and Results of Annual General Meeting

Randgold Resources confirms that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today the shareholders approved a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of US$1.00 per share. The dividend payment will be made on Friday 26 May 2017 to shareholders on the register as at Friday 17 March 2017. The ex-dividend date was Thursday 16 March 2017.

The exchange rate for payment to those shareholders who have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 in Pounds Sterling is: $1 = £0.7743.

The Company also announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting all of the resolutions were passed on a poll. Copies of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of each resolution is set out below (a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution):

Resolution   In Favour   Against   Withheld
No. of votes   % of votes   No. of votes   % of votes   No. of votes
  Ordinary Resolutions    
1. Report and Accounts   78 994 540   99.9953   3 676   0.0047   80 652
2. Declaration of Dividend   79 068 373   99.9987   1 026   0.0013   9 469
3. Directors' Remuneration Report   76 730 580   97.8444   1 690 404   2.1556   657 883
4. Directors' Remuneration Policy   72 836 976   92.1365   6 216 317   7.8635   25 574
5. Re-election of Safiatou Ba-N'Daw   78 941 205   99.8553   114 387   0.1447   23 276
6. Re-election of Mark Bristow   78 885 583   99.7808   173 303   0.2192   19 982
7. Re-election of Christopher Coleman   78 650 833   99.4826   409 035   0.5174   19 000
8. Re-election of Jemal-ud-din Kassum   78 861 504   99.7546   193 979   0.2454   23 385
9. Election of Olivia Kirtley   79 052 915   99.9922   6 191   0.0078   19 762
10. Re-election of Jeanine Mabunda Lioko   78 944 625   99.8569   113 163   0.1431   21 080
11. Re-election of Andrew Quinn   78 328 415   99.0755   730 875   0.9245   19 578
12. Re-election of Graham Shuttleworth   78 712 981   99.5609   347 156   0.4391   18 731
13. Re-appointment of Auditors   77 728 299   98.3133   1 333 540   1.6867   17 028
14. Auditors' Remuneration   79 041 622   99.9834   13 112   0.0166   24 134
  Ordinary Resolutions                    
15. Authority to Allot Shares   78 951 705   99.8787   95 906   0.1213   31 257
16. Awards of Shares to Non-Executive Directors (other than the Senior Independent Director and the Chairman)   78 700 159   99.5488   356 712   0.4512   21 997
17. Award of Shares to Senior Independent Director   78 701 802   99.5509   355 038   0.4491   22 028
18. Award of Shares to Chairman   78 702 377   99.5509   355 038   0.4491   21 453
  Special Resolutions                    
19. Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights   78 511 021   99.3184   538 828   0.6816   29 019
20. Authority for the Company to Purchase its Own Shares   78 294 776   99.0344   763 394   0.9656   20 697

