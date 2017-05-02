Final Dividend for 2016, Election for Sterling Dividend, and Results of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Randgold Resources ( NASDAQ : GOLD)

Randgold Resources confirms that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today the shareholders approved a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of US$1.00 per share. The dividend payment will be made on Friday 26 May 2017 to shareholders on the register as at Friday 17 March 2017. The ex-dividend date was Thursday 16 March 2017.

The exchange rate for payment to those shareholders who have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 in Pounds Sterling is: $1 = £0.7743.

The Company also announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting all of the resolutions were passed on a poll. Copies of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of each resolution is set out below (a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution):

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld No. of votes % of votes No. of votes % of votes No. of votes Ordinary Resolutions 1. Report and Accounts 78 994 540 99.9953 3 676 0.0047 80 652 2. Declaration of Dividend 79 068 373 99.9987 1 026 0.0013 9 469 3. Directors' Remuneration Report 76 730 580 97.8444 1 690 404 2.1556 657 883 4. Directors' Remuneration Policy 72 836 976 92.1365 6 216 317 7.8635 25 574 5. Re-election of Safiatou Ba-N'Daw 78 941 205 99.8553 114 387 0.1447 23 276 6. Re-election of Mark Bristow 78 885 583 99.7808 173 303 0.2192 19 982 7. Re-election of Christopher Coleman 78 650 833 99.4826 409 035 0.5174 19 000 8. Re-election of Jemal-ud-din Kassum 78 861 504 99.7546 193 979 0.2454 23 385 9. Election of Olivia Kirtley 79 052 915 99.9922 6 191 0.0078 19 762 10. Re-election of Jeanine Mabunda Lioko 78 944 625 99.8569 113 163 0.1431 21 080 11. Re-election of Andrew Quinn 78 328 415 99.0755 730 875 0.9245 19 578 12. Re-election of Graham Shuttleworth 78 712 981 99.5609 347 156 0.4391 18 731 13. Re-appointment of Auditors 77 728 299 98.3133 1 333 540 1.6867 17 028 14. Auditors' Remuneration 79 041 622 99.9834 13 112 0.0166 24 134 Ordinary Resolutions 15. Authority to Allot Shares 78 951 705 99.8787 95 906 0.1213 31 257 16. Awards of Shares to Non-Executive Directors (other than the Senior Independent Director and the Chairman) 78 700 159 99.5488 356 712 0.4512 21 997 17. Award of Shares to Senior Independent Director 78 701 802 99.5509 355 038 0.4491 22 028 18. Award of Shares to Chairman 78 702 377 99.5509 355 038 0.4491 21 453 Special Resolutions 19. Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights 78 511 021 99.3184 538 828 0.6816 29 019 20. Authority for the Company to Purchase its Own Shares 78 294 776 99.0344 763 394 0.9656 20 697

