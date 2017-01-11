Final Month for Magazine Grands Prix Submissions

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - The Canadian Magazine Awards/Grands prix du magazine would like to remind all creators and magazines of the upcoming deadline for entries. The call for submissions will close in less than three weeks, on January 30, 2017. Interested creators and magazines can submit at maggrandsprix.ca.

The inaugural Magazine Grands Prix feature 13 awards for individual creators and 13 for creative and editorial teams. The top two "Grands Prix" awards will recognize the editor of the year and the magazine of the year.

Submissions are welcome from all Canadian magazines -- large and small, niche, specialty and general interest, local, regional and national -- on any platform including multi-media content.

FELLOWSHIPS

In conjunction with the new awards program, the Magazine Grands Prix will also introduce a paid fellowship to support emerging magazine writers.

Magazine Grands Prix Fellowships support Canadian journalists, students and recent graduates as they work on stories that explore issues that matter to our country. Fellows -- working on-site or remotely -- will learn from lead mentors at a host publication, and gain valuable experience in various areas of the magazine business. The duration of fellowships will vary, based on the needs of the Fellow and the host magazine.

Fellowship topics will change each year to reflect major issues in the national conversation, and may range from socio-economic matters, to the economy, to lifestyle and beyond. The inaugural theme for 2017 is Indigenous Issues.

Applications for Fellowships close January 30, 2017. There is no fee to apply. Full details about the fellowships can be found at maggrandsprix.ca/fellowships and interested journalists can submit their applications at maggrandsprix.ca.

JUDGES

The Magazine Grands Prix are also pleased to announce the full and final roster of 40 judges. The judging panel is co-chaired by Stanley Péan and Soraya Peerbaye, and is reflective of the awards' guiding aspirations of diversity, openness and bilingualism. The jury includes respected and recognizable names such as:

Maxine Bailey, Vice-President, Advancement, TIFF

Sophie Durocher, Journalist

Lainey Lui, Co-Host, The Social; Senior Correspondent, eTalk, CTV

Jamie Michaels, Head of Brand Strategy, Twitter Canada

Candy Palmeter, Broadcaster, Writer, Comedian, Film and TV Producer

Andrew Potter, Director, McGill Institute for the Study of Canada

Rodney Saint-Éloi, Poet and Founder, Éditions Mémoire d'encriers

Devyani Saltzman, Director, Literary Arts, The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Danielle Sauvage, Cultural Management Consultant

John Yip-Chuck, Executive Director, Editors Canada

See the full list at maggrandsprix.ca/judges.

Find the full details on the awards at maggrandsprix.ca.

