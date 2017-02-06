Finalists Announced for Second Annual DuFour Award

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced three finalists for the second annual DuFour Award. The award honors high-performing schools that demonstrate exceptional levels of student achievement, instructional best practices and a successful professional learning community (PLC).

The DuFour Award was created in recognition of Dr. Richard DuFour, pioneer and champion of the PLC at Work process. The PLC at Work process is increasingly recognized as the most powerful strategy for sustained, substantive school improvement. It is designed to help educators share the bold commitment to ensure all students learn at high levels.

"In its second year, the DuFour Award continues to attract outstanding applicants," said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. "The applications from our three finalist schools demonstrated excellence in education and a spirit of collaboration among faculty and administrators."

Each finalist school submitted an essay and created a short video demonstrating their commitment and dedication to the principles of excellence in education and the professional learning community process.

The 2016 DuFour Award finalists are:

The winning school will be announced during the Summit on PLC at Work™, which will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, February 22–24, 2017. Solution Tree will make a $25,000 contribution to the winner for the school's unrestricted use.

