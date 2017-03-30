Finalists Announced for the Inaugural Magazine Grands Prix

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine today announced the finalists for the inaugural awards.

"We are proud to be launching the first Magazine Grands Prix awards: a chance for our industry to celebrate and recognize our very best," said Matthew Holmes, CEO of Magazines Canada. "Every magazine is brought together by collective talent and a diversity of forms and content. The Magazine Grands Prix finalists showcase this alchemy: from individual artists and writers to the teams that make it all work as a whole.

"In planning these awards we set the goal of capturing what, in our opinion, makes magazines unique: our readers who coalesce around a shared locality, ethnicity, profession, artistic practice, or area of interest. Award categories are rooted in how readers encounter and engage with magazines. This is more than 'audience' -- it is community."

Winners will be announced and celebrated at an awards fête held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

"In its inaugural year, the Magazine Grands Prix set ambitious standards that reflect the magazine industry and the creators that strengthen it," said judging co-chairs Stanley Péan and Soraya Peerbaye. "Centered on the values of diversity, inclusivity, transparency and accountability, the awards have and will continue to invigorate the conversation on both popular and critical culture in the magazine sector. We are honoured to have co-chaired the adjudication process, and delighted to have partaken in a program alive with a refreshing openness of spirit."

The Magazine Grands Prix honour the very best in Canadian magazine journalism and design. The finalists for the inaugural awards reflect the sector's range and excellence with submissions from Canadian magazines large and small; niche, speciality and general interest; local, regional and national.

Highlights

Canada's magazine media continue to tackle the important issues of our day and contribute meaningfully to the national conversation on subjects such as transgender rights, Syrian refugees in Canada, feminism, the legalization of marijuana and the right to die.

The Magazine Grands Prix accepted English, French and bilingual submissions across all award categories; French-language submissions have been nominated in a third of all categories.

The Magazine Grands Prix saw strong interest from new and independent magazines across the country this year: notably, five new magazines that were launched in the last year have been nominated for an award: Curated Life, Dînette Magazine, Hayo, Inspired Dining by Canadel, and Peeps.

Mark Pupo of Toronto Life is a double nominee, in Best Service and Lifestyle Story.

Maclean's and its individual creators have been nominated for a total of six awards, including: Best General Interest Story (Michael Friscolanti), Best Science, Business and Politics Story (Nancy Macdonald), Best General Interest Magazine, Best Multi-Platform Story Treatment, Best Multi-Platform Magazine Brand, and Best Art Direction of an Entire Issue (Stephen Gregory).

FLARE and its individual creators have been nominated for a total of four awards, including: Best Fashion and Beauty Story (Tiyana Grulovic, Courtney Shea, Amy Verner, Nancy Won), Best Entertainment and Celebrities Story (Jessi Cruickshank), Best Multi-Platform Story Treatment, and Best Cover.

esse arts + opinions and its individual creators have been nominated for two awards, including: Best Literature and Art Magazine, and Best Art Direction of an Entire Issue (Studio Feed).

There are seven finalists in three Best Story categories whose work was published by Toronto Life: John Hofsess, Jean Grant, Malcolm Johnston, Emily Landau, Rebecca Philps, Mark Pupo and Caroline Youdan.

There are four finalists in three Best Story categories whose work was published by The Walrus: Teva Harrison, Liz Howard, Lauren McKeon and Mary Rogan.

There are three finalists in two individual categories whose work was published by Maisonneuve: Heidi Berton, Chris Scott and Marchien Veen.

The Fellowship

The Magazine Grands Prix will also present its inaugural Fellowship to a Canadian journalist. The Fellowship program is a key component of the award program's commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity, and will match an emerging magazine talent with a Canadian host magazine to work on stories that explore in depth the issues of importance to Canadians. The Fellow will choose their host magazine from eligible expressions of interest, and the inaugural theme of the Fellowship is Indigenous Issues.

The 2017 Fellow will be announced prior to the awards fête, and presented with their award on Thursday, April 27.

The Awards

The 2017 Magazine Grands Prix feature 13 awards for individual creators and 12 for magazines which honour creative and editorial vision and execution. Winners of individual awards will receive $1,000 and a distinctive keepsake crafted by Pierre Bouchard, a glass artist based in Prince Edward County.

The top two "Grands Prix" awards recognize the editor of the year and the magazine of the year. The "Editor Grand Prix" is awarded to the nominated editor who best upholds their magazine's integrity, heightens its influence and actively cultivates the next generation of contributors. It will be announced prior to the awards fête and presented on April 27, 2017.

Winners of the eight magazine award categories will compete for the night's top honour, the "Magazine Grand Prix." Awarded to a magazine that consistently delivers the best reader experience, and reflects how its team comes together to create a spectacular product, the winner of the "Magazine Grand Prix" will be announced at the awards fête on April 27.

A diverse panel of 40 judges, co-chaired by Stanley Péan and Soraya Peerbaye, selected the 2017 awards shortlist and winners based on set of guiding principles for adjudicating and celebrating excellence in Canada's magazine media. The full list of jurists was announced during the submissions process at maggrandsprix.ca/judges and juries for each award category are available at maggrandsprix.ca/awards.

The Finalists

Finalists are listed in alphabetical order; awards for individuals are listed in alphabetical order by last name. View all of the nominated submissions at maggrandsprix.ca/awards.

Awards for Best Story (written categories, awarded to an individual)

1. Best General Interest Story

Michael Friscolanti

"Saving Family No. 417"

Maclean's

John Hofsess

"By the Time You Read This, I'll Be Dead"

Toronto Life

Chris Scott

"Nuclear Fallout"

Maisonneuve

2. Best Service and Lifestyle Story

Jean Grant, Malcolm Johnston, Rebecca Philps, Mark Pupo, Caroline Youdan

"The Big Smoke"

Toronto Life

Rémi Leroux

"De beaux lendemains"

Protégez-Vous

Mark Pupo

"Where to Eat Now"

Toronto Life

3. Best Food and Beverage Story

Emily Landau

"Mean Girl"

Toronto Life

Rose-Aimée T. Morin

"Seize heures avec Charles-Antoine Crête"

URBANIA

Amy Rosen

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Calisson"

enRoute

4. Best Fashion and Beauty Story

Tiyana Grulovic, Courtney Shea, Amy Verner, Nancy Won

"The New Wave: Canadians You Need to Know Now"

FLARE

Vanessa Jarman, Naro Lokuruka, Benjamin MacDonald, Odessa Paloma Parker, James Reiger, Wendy Rorong, Andrew Sardone

"Different Strokes"

Globe Style Advisor

Emmanuelle Martinez-Curvalle

"La confusion des genres"

ELLE Québec

5. Best Home Design and Décor Story, including Gardening

Hedvig Alexander, John Baker, Arren Williams

"Travel by Design"

Globe Style Advisor

Ann Vanderhoof

"Meet Dyan"

Cottage Life

Christy Wright

"Accent with Colour"

Style at Home

6. Best Entertainment and Celebrities Story

Jessi Cruickshank

"This is What Happens When the #MendesArmy Attacks"

FLARE

Omar Mouallem

"The Fight of His Life"

Avenue Calgary

Catherine Perreault-Lessard

"Les têtes à clics"

L'actualité

7. Best Literature and Art Story, including Poetry

M. Bayless

"So Long, and Thanks for all the Fish"

EVENT

Teva Harrison

"Three Ways to Disappear"

The Walrus

Liz Howard

"Life Cycle of the Animal Called 'She'"

The Walrus

8. Best Science, Business and Politics Story

Nancy Macdonald

"Justice is Not Blind"

Maclean's

Mary Rogan

"Growing up Trans"

The Walrus

Paul Christopher Webster

"The Silent Partner"

Report on Business

9. Best Niche/Special Interest Story

Graham Candy, Yuyang Liu

"Winning and Losing in Modern China"

Peeps

Danielle Egan

"About a Boy"

Vancouver Magazine

Lauren McKeon

"Whose Side Are You On, Anyway?"

The Walrus

Awards for Best Art (visual categories, awarded to an individual)

10. Best Feature Photography or Videography

Matt Barnes

"Laces of Death"

Sharp: The Book for Men

Terence Byrnes

"South of Buck Creek"

Geist

James Tse

"Mixing It Up"

Food & Drink

11. Best Illustration or Motion Graphics

Heidi Berton

"Self-Checkout"

Maisonneuve

Byron Eggenschwiler

"Astronaut Wives"

Vancouver Magazine

Marchien Veen

"All the Girls Love Jesus"

Maisonneuve

Awards for Best Magazine (awarded to a magazine)

12. Best General Interest Magazine

L'actualité

Maclean's

The Walrus

13. Best Service and Lifestyle Magazine

Chatelaine

Curated Life

Today's Parent

14. Best Food and Beverage Magazine

Dînette Magazine

RICARDO

Super Vitalité (7 Jours Manger Santé)

15. Best Fashion and Beauty Magazine

Elle Canada

The Kit Compact

16. Best Home Design and Decor Magazine, including Gardening

Garden Making

Inspired Dining by Canadel

Western Living

18. Best Literature and Art Magazine, including Poetry

esse arts + opinions

Inuit Art Quarterly

Vallum: Contemporary Poetry

19. Best Science, Business and Politics Magazine

Canadian Business

Québec Science

20. Best Niche/Special Interest Magazine

Hayo

The Hockey News

Ornamentum

Grands Prix

21. Best Art Direction of an Entire Issue

Awarded to the person who demonstrates excellence and innovation in visual design and style.

Stephen Gregory

Fort McMurray Special Edition, May 30, 2016

Maclean's

Studio Feed

Issue 87: Le Vivant / The Living, Spring/Summer 2016

esse arts + opinions

Carey van der Zalm

Volume 35: Borders

The Site Magazine

22. Best Multi-Platform Story Treatment

Awarded to the magazine that best uses a multi-platform treatment to expand the impact and influence of a story.

Chatelaine

"This is 40ish"

FLARE

"60 Under 30"

Maclean's

"Saving Family No. 417"

23. Best Multi-Platform Magazine Brand

Awarded to the magazine that infuses branded content on various platforms and uses technology to expand the relationship with readers.

Cottage Life

Maclean's

Sportsnet

24. Best Cover

Awarded to the magazine that heightens the aesthetic impact of the cover and connects with the audience.

FLARE

Maisonneuve

Prefix Photo

25. Editor Grand Prix

The Editor Grand Prix will be awarded to the editor who best upholds their magazine's integrity, heightens its influence and actively cultivates the next generation of contributors. The winner of the Editor Grand Prix will be announced prior to the awards fête on April 27, 2017.

26. Magazine Grand Prix

The Magazine Grand Prix will be chosen from the group of Best Magazine winners in categories 12-20, and awarded to a magazine that consistently delivers the best reader experience and reflects how its team comes together to create a spectacular product. The winner of the Magazine Grand Prix will be announced at the awards fête on April 27, 2017.

About the Magazine Grands Prix

On April 27, 2017, a bold new awards program will celebrate the best of Canada's magazine media. The Magazine Grands Prix include 26 categories, open to submissions from any platform and extended to new media applications, including videography, motion graphics and multi-platform treatment. The Magazine Grands Prix will also present a series of fellowships to Canadian journalists working on stories that explore in depth the issues that are most important to Canadians. Visit maggrandsprix.ca.

About Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada is the national association representing the majority of Canadian-owned, Canadian-content consumer, cultural, specialty, professional and business magazines. French and English member titles cover a wide range of interests across multiple platforms including arts and culture, business and professional, lifestyle and food, news and politics, sports and leisure, women and youth. The association focuses on government affairs, professional development, coordinating national awards programs and marketing campaigns, and delivering services that meet the needs of the magazine industry. Visit magazinescanada.ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/29/11G134507/Images/Mags_Grand_Prix_gold-ce6ee2e3c12a907e9885163821513a42.jpg