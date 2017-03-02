Financial 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $61,090,000

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Financial 15 Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 2,980,000 Preferred Shares and 2,980,000 Class A Shares of the Company. The total proceeds of the offering were $61.1 million, bringing the Company's net assets to approximately $443.6 million. The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of FTN.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and FTN (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $10.50 per Class A Share to yield 14.37%.

The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Capital Markets, and also included BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal

The Bank of Nova Scotia

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank







National Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

CI Financial Corp.







Bank of America Corp.

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company's publically filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.