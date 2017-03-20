Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.28.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.