Financial Services Veteran Gregory Belanger Joins Burke Capital Corporation

Previously President of Comerica's High Technology and Life Sciences Division

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Burke Capital Corporation CEO Jim Burke announced today that Greg Belanger has joined Burke Capital as managing director of its technology consulting practice. As president of Comerica Bank's Technology & Life Sciences Division, Belanger catapulted the group into national spotlight for its innovation and market penetration before retiring from Comerica Incorporated in October 2016. Under his leadership, the division became one of the premier technology and life sciences banking practices in the country.

"We are very excited to have Greg join our team. He has an impeccable reputation in the industry for his financial and strategic leadership skills. We are seeing many opportunities in the technology sector for our cash planning and governance services," Burke said. "Greg's primary responsibility at Burke Capital is to expand our key relationships with the venture capital and private equity community. These investors appreciate the guidance of experienced business professionals in their portfolio companies."

Belanger is a proven senior executive with broad experience in business leadership, strategic planning, channel marketing and executive development. He has assisted clients in technology, life sciences and middle market business segments.

About Burke Capital Corporation

Burke Capital Corporation is one of the region's most highly respected catalysts to business prosperity. For over 20 years, Burke Capital Corporation has provided capital, expertise and management to enable significant client performance gains, often in very challenging times.