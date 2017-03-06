Financial Software Solutions Names Angie Birdsell Manager of Business Development

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Financial Software Solutions™, a technology leader providing web-based and mobile case management solutions to law firms and bankruptcy trustees, announced today that Angie Birdsell has joined the company in the role of business development manager. In her new position Birdsell will focus on building out a new FSS product line in receivership management.

Birdsell is known for her focus on client-centered services. She brings to the role a successful track record in effectively addressing challenges in insolvency liquidations and integrating technology to increase efficiency and productivity.

"I am thrilled to join the most innovative company our industry," says Birdsell. "My successful relationships with trustees, United States Trustees and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court staff will inform my work, contributing to the continued success of Financial Software Solutions."

"FSS is showing growth in all product lines, and we have an ambitious vision for the future of cloud-based management for law firms, bankruptcy trustees and other professionals who provide business and financial management services to companies in transition," states Kristi Singal, CEO of FSS. "Angie's knowledge and experience will help us reach our goals while sustaining the high level of client satisfaction that has helped establish FSS and our TrusteSolutions and BlueStylus brands as industry leaders in trustee and law firm practice management."

TrusteSolutions software helps trustees administer hundreds of cases by streamlining ECF filings, document and asset management, claims administration and conducting banking transactions. The system offers an efficient proprietary workflow and is integrated with Microsoft Exchange, allowing bankruptcy trustees to easily associate email messages and attachments with the related case.

BlueStylus is a cloud-based practice management system that provides legal professionals with seamless, easy to use tools for managing information, documents, time and billing.

TrusteSolutions' parent company, Financial Software Solutions, continues to innovate in many markets, providing time management, document management and bank automation software.

About TrusteSolutions, BlueStylus and FSS

TrusteSolutions is a division of Financial Software Solutions, LLC, a Houston-based software company that provides cloud-based enterprise software to professionals across the United States. FSS also provides a suite of web-based apps for legal professionals through its BlueStylus division, which includes time and billing and document sharing solutions. FSS is dedicated to providing enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity. To learn more, visit www.trustesolutions.com.