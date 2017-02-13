Find Out How To Leverage Your Board Of Directors To Increase Sustainability In Upcoming Webinar For Members Of The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services

Join this members-only web briefing on March 22 at 2:00pm ET to hear Hillsides' strategies for creating and leveraging its Board to increase sustainability

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - The membership of many not-for-profit Board of Directors have been in their role for many years. Many of these Board members have at least a general understanding of the assumptions and strategies that have guided their organizations over time. With a rapidly changing service and funding environment, many Boards have recently seen significant changes in the financial health of their organizations and ways in which clients are served.

Join OPEN MINDS senior associate, Howard Shiffman and Joseph M. Costa, chief executive officer of Hillsides, on March 22 at 2:00pm ET for this case study web briefing on rethinking expectations for Board member roles, recruitment, and development strategies to create a supportive Board that understands the changing organizational needs to remain responsive and sustainable. This web briefing will highlight Hillsides' strategies for creating and leveraging a 21st Century Board to increase sustainability in the turbulent children's services marketplace.

During this 60-minute web briefing, attendees will get a deeper understanding of:

Traditional Board roles versus 21st Century Board roles

The role of the executive team to keep Board members ready for change

Characteristics and competencies of 21st Century Board members

Recruitment strategies to increase your Board's impact

An in-depth case study of Hillside's strategies for creating and leveraging its Board to increase sustainability

This web briefing is an exclusive event for members of the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services. Members can learn more about this executive web briefing, or take advantage of their free online registration at: https://www.openminds.com/event/21st-century-boards-development/. All registrants will receive (at no charge and regardless of attendance) a recording of the webinar and an electronic copy of the presentation slides at its conclusion.

If you are not a member and would like more information on the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services and how to become a member, please contact Wyatt Delaney at OPEN MINDS at wdelaney@openminds.com or visit: https://www.openminds.com/downloads/next-generation-forum-childrens-services/.

ABOUT The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services

The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services is an online learning community exclusively for executives of organizations providing health and social services for children. With the rapid changes and market challenges face by children's services organizations, this exclusive group provides executives with the market intelligence and management insights needed to effectively prepare their organizations to survive and thrive in the changing children's services marketplace. To learn more about this innovative, new program visit: https://www.openminds.com/downloads/next-generation-forum-childrens-services/.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national health and human service industry market intelligence firm. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates provide innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.