Finding In-Market Customers for 1,800+ B2B Advertisers Propels Bombora to Record Growth

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Business-to-business marketers are increasingly learning exactly which companies are in market right now for their goods and services, thanks to the unique intent data provided by Bombora. More than 1,800 B2B marketers used that data during the fourth quarter of 2016, prompting Bombora to grow its sales and customer success teams, particularly in new markets such as the U.K.

The accelerated market adoption caps a year of tremendous growth for the privately-held and profitable Bombora. The company more than doubled its revenue and grew its staff by almost 300%, adding top talent to its data science, engineering, sales, product and marketing departments. Bombora also launched a direct access data analytics platform, integrated with Salesforce.com, and opened dedicated offices in Reno and London.

Among the key new hires is Brian Hersholt, formerly of Dstillery, who will take on the role of managing director in Bombora's London office, overseeing the company's growth in the UK and EMEA.

Also joining the team is Matthew Gingerich, who joins as vice president of sales and customer success. Gingerich will oversee Bombora's direct-to-marketer relationships. He arrives at Bombora following nearly a decade at the B2B research and advisory firm SiriusDecisions, where he built the company's west coast sales and success team. Gingerich will be based in New York City.

Over the past year, Bombora has made it easier than ever for B2B marketers to access and activate the company's intent data. Subscribers can generate their own unique company "surge" reports that indicate which companies are actively researching their specific products. Marketers can then use these insights across Bombora's more than 40 partner and programmatic platform integrations to inform all of their activities -- from ad targeting to field marketing to sales outreach -- adjusting strategies based on which companies are most interested in which products.

"B2B brands have long known which companies they want to do business with, but only now can they know which companies want to do business with them," said Erik Matlick, founder and CEO of Bombora. "By prioritizing accounts and activities around intent, B2B marketers are improving performance and, at long last, aligning sales and marketing based on what the customer wants."

