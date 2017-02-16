Finding Top Talent Is Easier With BestofStaffing.com

BestofStaffing.com is the destination for finding staffing firms providing the highest quality services to companies and job seekers across the nation

PORTLAND, OR --(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Inavero, the world's leading provider of client and job candidate service quality research for staffing agencies, announced its 8th annual Best of Staffing Award winners today on BestofStaffing.com -- the only online directory to finding superior staffing agencies by city and area of expertise in the U.S. and Canada.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, the 2017 Best of Staffing® Award winners are being recognized for exceptional service quality based on satisfaction ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Inavero's Best of Staffing program provides the only statistically valid and objective service quality benchmark for the staffing industry. Bestofstaffing.com showcases the staffing agencies that have proven to be the best agencies for companies and job seekers to call when they are in need. An elite award earned by fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero's team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association's exclusive satisfaction survey partner.

About Inavero's Best of Staffing

Inavero's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com -- an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.