Findit, Inc. (OTC Pinksheets FDIT) - Apple Approves Findit App Now Available in Apple App Store

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Findit, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FDIT), a Nevada Corporation based in Atlanta, Georgia, is proud to announce the Findit App launched and is now available for download on IOS devices in Apple® App Store.

To Download Findit for IOS Devices visit Apple App Store or for Android Google Play Store and type in Findit, Inc or Findit Right Now.

Raymond Firth stated, "Having Apple approve our App for IOS users is one more step closer to providing anyone who wants to reach more people on the web the ability to do so. With the addition of the App in Apple App Store and it recently becoming available in Google Play Store for Android devices we are really pulling everyone together that has the desire to have their content seen and shared socially and indexed in search engines."

The App provides people the ability to view and search content posted to Findit without joining and the ability for people to join Findit to post content that they would like posted to an open platform that enables anyone to view the content posted. Each post can be shared to outside social media sites and crawled by search engines. This creates additional indexing in organic search results along with more social engagement to a variety of social networks. Findit provides members that post content the ability to do so either from the App version or at Findit.com. Each post can be shared to other social sites that include Facebook (FB), Google + (GOOG), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest, LinkedIn, Tumblr and additional social and bookmarking sites.

This unique option of sharing to outside social sites is not offered on current popular social sites that include Instagram and Twitter.

Findit posts can be crawled by search engines and every post has the ability to be indexed organically in search results. Findit members experience tangible search results in Google, Yahoo and Bing from the posts they create from the App. The benefit of having posts shared to other social accounts including the person who created the post and indexing in search engines is imperative when you want to reach more people. This increases your overall online social presence along with your overall organic search results in search engines.

How does this happen: It starts with posting content through your Findit account in the Right Now section. This is our answer to status updates. Findit consists of several content verticals that can be combined into one single post. The App version provides anyone who wants to create a post the ability to include up to six thousand characters in one post, a picture or pictures (no limit), include a link to direct people where you want them to click and go to as well as adding a video from either YouTube or Vimeo.

Who uses Findit:

People that do not want their posts to be limited as to who can see them and share them this includes anyone that wants their content that they post to be indexed in Findit search results, outside search engines and shared to other social sites. Posts can be shared to Twitter which will pull your followers from Twitter to your Findit Post. The result the Follower on Twitter receives is your post on Findit can be much more in depth instead of being limited to 140 characters.

President Trump for example, an avid Twitter user, often has to do several Tweets to get out one single message. President Trump on Findit could do one post that could include 6,000 characters versus 140 characters on Twitter thereby clearly getting out his message in its entirety. This would prevent news outlets from seeing one Tweet that is attached to several others but picking one to use as what he said which often changes the message.

Former President Barack Obama can also use Findit to reach more people that may not be following him on Twitter. This holds true for anyone who is using Twitter currently and has more to say than what can be fit into 140 characters.

Instagram members will be able to increase their reach and build their brand by posting pictures instead or in addition to their Findit account and sharing them to their other social accounts so they can index in search engines. Instagram accounts allow anyone to follow you unless you set up your account settings to private. Anyone on Instagram whose account is not set to private can increase the amount of people they want to reach with each post by creating the same posts in Findit or one that can easily be expanded to include a link back to a web page they want their followers to visit along with giving visitors to their Findit posts the option of sharing their post to other social sites. People can share your posts that are not even members on Findit, they can simply see your pictures and posts and share them.

News services can benefit from Findit. CNN, FOX, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, BBC and others will now have a platform that they could put up substantive content with a link back to the story on their news site while giving visitors the ability to get a clear picture of a news event and the ability to help spread the news to more platforms immediately from Findit.

It doesn't stop here for Findit; Car manufacturers, musicians, artists, professional athletes, high school stars and so many others can now reach more people by downloading the Findit App or posting to the web version and having the content that they want seen, shared and indexed to everyone finally shared and indexed. Very little is private so take advantage of Findit and control your content.

About Findit®, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Campaign Management interactive search engine platform that provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an open platform for anyone to submit URLs that they want to have indexed in Findit along with posting status updates through Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines to assist in additional organic indexing. All post can be shared to another eight prominent social and bookmarking sites. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit also offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that increase brand awareness of both private and public companies along with individuals, entrepreneurs and artists. Findit, Inc. owns and operates the websites: Findit.com, TransWorldNews.com, LinkMyFan.com, WooEB.com andLinkMyStock.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit®, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit®, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.