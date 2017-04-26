Findsome & Winmore CEO Reveals The Formula To Marketing "From The Core"

Orlando-based business owner releases second book; highlights what makes leading brands great and how to achieve marketing success

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - In Matthew Certo's new book, Formulaic: How Thriving Companies Market From the Core, readers learn how to make their brands thrive by using a blend of initiatives to achieve marketing success. As a follow up to his first book, Found: Connecting with Customers in a Digital Age, Formulaic brings to light the key elements that drive brand-marketing momentum.

As the CEO and Principal for over 20 years of Findsome & Winmore, a digital marketing agency, Certo has gained expertise and recognition by working with brands from multiple industries. Through his thorough research, coupled with decades of experience with hundreds of client engagements, Certo has crafted an examination of what brand success looks like. He reveals the ordinary things that one-person firms and large-scale companies can implement to achieve extraordinary results. Formulaic helps readers identify the individual elements involved in marketing, the right questions to ask to focus their own brands, and how elements can be blended together for success.

"My hope is that readers will use what I have learned over the years to reach their business goals," Certo said. "I have found that in practically every brand, a mix of smaller initiatives have worked together to create a distinct formula for marketing success. Formulaic reveals how this system can help businesspersons achieve that."

Formulaic features such brands as Chobani, Lululemon Athletica, and Dunkin Donuts and touches on what makes them thrive. Praise for the book includes Brian E. Miller, executive vice president of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and John Rivers, founder and CEO of 4 Rivers Smokehouse, who stated that Certo "does a great job demystifying the magic bullet by illustrating the importance of building an enduring brand. I thoroughly enjoyed his approach in breaking down an otherwise complex issue into smaller, more understandable elements, the importance of which few appreciate."

For additional information on Formulaic, visit formulaicthebook.com. The book is also available at Amazon.

About Findsome & Winmore

Findsome & Winmore is the classic digital marketing agency that FINDS and WINS new customers for clients through a focus on digital tactics (such as websites, SEO, social media and content management) combined with tried-and-true traditional marketing tactics (such as brand design, print collateral, advertising and public relations) that are guided by a strong strategic marketing plan. Learn more at findsomewinmore.com.