FindX Tracker Packs Maximum Features into Stylish, Affordable Device

Lowest priced Bluetooth key finder includes selfie trigger, replaceable battery

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Crush your New Year's resolution to stop misplacing your stuff with the new FindX Bluetooth tracker from RapidX. With a suggested retail price of under $20, the FindX squeezes all of the most popular tracker features and more into one sleek, easy to use accessory that works right out of the box: simply download the app to your iOS or Android device, pair the tracker and you're ready to go. FindX features "last known location" tracking, as well as a separation alert, and users can choose from up to 15 different ringtones, or opt for a camera flash or vibration alert.

The FindX can be used as a camera trigger, allowing users to take photos, selfies and videos discreetly and unobtrusively. Useful in a wide range of situations, the device is water-resistant, and the LED indicator lights up when seeking the tracker in low light. An extra battery is included in the package, along with an opener tool and a key ring.

Key features of the FindX tracker include:

Find your phone via 15 different ringtones, camera flash, and vibration

Works right out of box without instructions (but they are included if needed)

App tracks the device's last location

Separation alert signals when device is out of range

Takes photos, selfies or videos remotely

Set a quiet zone based on the Wi-Fi SSID on phone

Indicates Near, Mid, Far proximity

Comes with an extra, easy-to-install battery

Features LED light and low battery indicator

Key ring included

iOS 7.0 or later and Android 4.30 or later

Water resistant to IP67

The FindX is available now from Amazon and Walmart.com. For more information, visit www.rapidx.io.

About RapidX

RapidX, a subsidiary of Global Trade and Technology Corp., is a technology accessories company based in San Clemente, Calif. RapidX creates innovative products designed to fulfill people's needs and elevate their daily experiences with the customer's complete satisfaction as the ultimate goal. For more information about RapidX, a subsidiary of Global Trade and Technology Corp., please visit www.rapidx.io.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128355/Images/FindX_Lifestyle_Black_1-cf38289ea41f92ed9bcebf3017e5d7e3.jpg