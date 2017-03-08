Fingerprint Biometrics Dominate the $US4.45 Billion Biometrics Market -- SmartMetric Welcomes Report Showing 91% of the $4.45 Billion Biometric Market Is Based on Fingerprint Biometrics

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - SmartMetric, Inc. ( OTCQB : SMME) -- SmartMetric the maker of inside the card biometric fingerprint scanning technology, as reported by Yale Development of France, says the market sales value of the biometric market in 2016 was $4.45 Billion. The same report states that "fingerprint" based biometrics dominate the biometrics hardware market with an estimated 91% market share. This gives a value of 2016 of $4.1 Billion for fingerprint based biometrics. All other biometric hardware solutions, it is estimated only have a $250 million market share as presented in the report.

SmartMetric believes that while the $4.1 billion market value for 2016 of fingerprint biometric hardware is significant it is only the start of what will become a much bigger market. "As fingerprint sensor based user validation solutions proliferate into more and more industries and are used more as a leading security solution, we will see market value figures going forward that will overshadow these 2016 figures. After all we are only at the beginning of the mass adoption of biometric fingerprint technology," said SmartMetric's President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The company President also stated, "We are at the beginning of the mass adoption of fingerprint biometric technology and you will see a huge increase in fingerprint sensor based tech. As we move to roll out our biometric fingerprint sensor technology for instance into credit cards you will see that fingerprint technology will become a more and more ubiquitous feature of modern life."

The SmartMetric biometric card scans and matches a persons fingerprint in less than 0.25 seconds allowing for instant card user validation. The biometric card also does all of its scanning and matching inside the card without the need for a central online depository of fingerprints. This provides the card user with a significantly safer protection of their fingerprint information while also protecting the card user's privacy.

SmartMetric is in commercial talks with various global card issuers in both the banking and security industries. The SmartMetric solution overlays biometric protection on top of the new Chip Card technology now being adopted and used across the United States.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card:

Demonstration of the SmartMetric Biometric Payments Card -- https://youtu.be/zSX59uHoHqU

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

