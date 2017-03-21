Finjan Receives Three Decisively Favorable Final Written PTAB Decisions

Bringing the Total to Six Final Written PTAB Decisions

EAST PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Finjan Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FNJN), a cybersecurity company, and its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan") announced that on March 16 and 17, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") for the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") ruled against Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ("PANW") petitions for three Inter Partes Reviews ("IPRs"). Case No. IPR2015-01974 challenged Finjan's U.S. Patent 7,647,633 and Case Nos. IPR2015-02001 and IPR2016-00157 challenged Finjan's U.S. Patent 8,225,408. Blue Coat Systems, Inc. ("Blue Coat") joined all three of these petitions so these PTAB decisions apply to its challenges as well.

In IPR2015-01974, the PTAB instituted a review on only two of the twelve challenged claims against the '633 Patent and, as a whole, found all challenged claims valid and patentable. In IPR2015-02001 and IPR2016-00157, the PTAB consolidated the petitions and instituted a review on twenty claims of the '408 Patent and, once again, found all challenged claims to be both valid and patentable.

Summary of IPRs Instituted

Patent and Case Number Petitioner Decision U.S. Patent No. 8,141,154

IPR-2015-01892 PANW joined by Symantec Not unpatentable (no changes) U.S. Patent No. 8,141,154

IPR2016-00151 PANW joined by Symantec Not unpatentable (no changes) U.S. Patent No. 8,677,494

IPR2015-01892 Symantec joined by Blue Coat Partially Denied/Partially Granted (1 method claim unpatentable) US Patent No. 7,647,633

IPR2015-01974 PANW joined by Blue Coat Not unpatentable (no changes) US Patent No. 8,225,408

IPR2015-02001 PANW joined by Blue Coat Not unpatentable (no changes) US Patent No. 8,225,408

IPR2016-00157 PANW joined by Blue Coat Not unpatentable (no changes) US Patent No. 8,677,494

IPR2016-00159 PANW joined by Blue Coat Pending

Finjan has pending district court actions or appeals against Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Blue Coat Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Sophos, Inc., ESET and its affiliates, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Avast Software, relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, www.pacer.gov, which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

