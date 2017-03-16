Finjan Receives Three Favorable Final Written PTAB Decisions

EAST PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Finjan Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FNJN), a cybersecurity company, and its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan") announced that on March 15, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) for the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) denied two of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ("PAN") petitions for the Inter Partes Review (IPRs, Case Nos. IPR2015-01892 and IPR2016-00151). Both PAN petitions challenged the validity of Finjan's U.S. Patent No. 8,141,154 (the "'154 Patent"). Symantec Corporation ("Symantec") later joined PAN's petitions so the PTAB's decisions apply to Symantec's challenge as well. The PTAB also issued a Final Written Decision on Symantec's petition for IPR (Case No. IPR2015-01892), challenging Finjan's U.S. Patent No. 8,677,494 (the "'494 Patent"), and which also applies against Blue Coat Systems, Inc., since it joined Symantec's petition.

In the three Decisions, the PTAB instituted a review of prior art on a total of 31 patent claims across the '154 and '494 Patents. Specifically, in the two IPRs against the '154 Patent, the PTAB found all claims patentable. In the IPR against the '494 Patent, the PTAB determined five of eight claims were patentable, including all the system claims.

"Not only do the PTAB's Decisions have no material impact on Finjan's District Court matters against Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Blue Coat or any other defendant, we believe they bolstered Finjan's infringement claims against these parties," said Julie Mar-Spinola, Chief IP Officer of Finjan Holdings. "Having endured over 60 IPR challenges, these recent Decisions reinforce the validity, enforceability, and value of Finjan's patent portfolio."

Finjan has pending district court actions or appeals against Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Blue Coat Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Sophos, Inc., ESET and its affiliates, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Avast Software, relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, www.pacer.gov, which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit www.finjan.com.

