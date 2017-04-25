Finjan Signs Licensing Agreement with Avira

EAST PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Finjan Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FNJN), a cybersecurity company, announced that on April 21, 2017, its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. closed a Confidential Patent License Agreement with Avira Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a leading security software company that provides antivirus software, Internet Security, Privacy, Identity and Performance tools for computers, smartphones, servers and networks, headquartered in Tettnang, Germany.

"Finjan's commitment to creating efficiency in our licensing program has proven to be the right strategic objective as we closed our fourth license in as many months in 2017," said Phil Hartstein, President and CEO of Finjan Holdings. "We remain confident and more optimistic than ever about not only Finjan's revenue growth potential but our ability to operate profitably as we build upon our recent successes, explore partnerships, and work to cultivate our business through both our IP Licensing efforts and our emerging product and service-related subsidiaries, Finjan Mobile, Inc. and CybeRisk Security Solutions, Inc., respectively."

ABOUT FINJAN

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit www.finjan.com.

Finjan® is the registered trademark of Finjan Holdings, Inc. Finjan Mobile is the trademark of Finjan Mobile, Inc., and CybeRisk is the trademark of CybeRisk Security Solutions, Inc.

All Finjan regulatory filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) website www.sec.gov, and can also be found at ir.finjan.com/all-sec-filings.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein that are forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Finjan's expectations and beliefs regarding Finjan's licensing program, the outcome of pending or future enforcement actions, the granting of Inter Partes Review (IPR) of our patents or an unfavorable determination pursuant to an IPR or other challenges at the USPTO of our patents, the enforceability of our patents, the cost of litigation, the unpredictability of our cash flows, our ability to expand our technology and patent portfolio, the continued use of our technologies in the market, our stock price, changes in the trading market for our securities, regulatory developments, general economic and market conditions, the market acceptance and successful business, technical and economic implementation of Finjan Holdings' intended operational plan; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Finjan Holdings, Inc. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Finjan Holdings undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events.