Finning to release Q1 2017 results and hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Finning International Inc. (TSX:FTT) will release Q1 2017 results on May 10, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time and will hold investor call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months following the event. The webcast can be accessed at: http://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/may-10-2017-q1-earnings-release-investors-call.html

Finning will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) at Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. The webcast of this Meeting can be accessed at: http://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/may-10-2017-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders.html

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.