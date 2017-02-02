Finning to release Q4 and annual 2016 results and hold investor call on February 16, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Finning International Inc. (TSX:FTT) will release Q4 and annual 2016 results on February 16, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time and will hold investor call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). Playback recording will be available at 1-855-669-9658 (access code 1112) until February 23, 2017.

The webcast can be accessed at www.finning.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/Event-Details/2017/Q4-and-Annual-2016-Earnings-Release-and-Investor-Call/default.aspx.

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.