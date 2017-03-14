Finore Mining Announces Termination of Securities Exchange Agreement with Kushtown USA, LLC

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Finore Mining Inc. ("Finore" or the "Company") (CSE:FIN)(CSE:FIN.CN)(OTC:FNREF) announces the termination of the Securities Exchange Agreement dated January 25, 2017 among the Company, Kushtown USA, LLC ("Kushtown") and the members of Kushtown (the "SEA") with respect to the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Kushtown (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was announced in the Company's news release dated January 26, 2017. The Company and Kushtown members have mutually agreed to terminate the SEA due to irreconcilable differences on operating the business on a going forward basis.

The Company currently has approximately $3,000,000 in cash and management intends to immediately begin assessing other opportunities to increase shareholder value.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

Listing: CSE - Symbol: FIN, OTC: FNREF