Finquest Acquires Detecq to Strengthen Presence in Asia's Tech M&A sector

Finquest acquires Detecq to help global investors, M&A advisors and mid-sized Asian technology companies take advantage of booming interest in the tech sector





Fast-growing global platform for mid-market direct investment and M&A in Asia adds tech sector expertise to strengthen presence and bring added values for clients





Finquest, the premier platform for smart, curated introductions that accelerate cross-border direct investments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Asia, has acquired Detecq, a private marketplace that matches technology companies with strategic investors in Asia.

The acquisition will bring Detecq's network of corporate investors, M&A professionals and tech companies, including Fortune 500 firms, into the Finquest network, creating more opportunities for clients to explore and secure deals across the expanded ecosystem. Detecq's founder Zi En Wong will join the Finquest team to expand the company's presence in the tech industry in Asia.

As technological innovation continues to disrupt traditional industries, companies in the tech and non-tech sectors are increasingly turning to M&A to keep up with the accelerating pace of change. Technology has been the top target sector for M&A globally for the last few years and the trend is expected to continue.

Total deal value for technology in Asia Pacific reached an all-time high of US$51.5 billion in 2015, and 2016 is expected to surpass that. As the tech ecosystem in Asia matures, more tech M&A and fundraising transactions are expected in the next few years. Buyers from Europe, China, Japan, and the US will continue to actively seek strategic tech acquisitions in Asia.

With the acquisition of Detecq, Finquest will be better equipped to serve this booming market. Covering all industry sectors, Finquest capitalises on its database of more than one million organisations, cutting-edge analytic technology and team of experts to foster cross-border mid-market deals in Asia. Detecq, on the other hand, has focused entirely on the technology sector since its founding in 2015, building a strong ecosystem of venture capital firms, investment banks, tech companies and strategic buyers.

According to Finquest CEO and co-founder Tanguy Lesselin, the two companies complement one another with a shared vision of the future of M&A and growth capital in Asia.

"Adding Detecq's strengths to Finquest will make it much easier for the global investment community and local tech companies in Asia to connect for investment and fundraising," said Mr. Lesselin. "The acquisition will also help Finquest grow its business by serving the rising number of strategic buyers looking for investment opportunities and acquisitions in the tech space in Asia."

"Joining forces with Finquest makes Detecq part of a bigger team with a shared vision and commitment to efficient, effective and confidential matching of the buy and sell side. This is a win-win for both companies and our clients, and will help us strengthen our presence in the tech M&A market." Detecq's founder Ms. Wong said.

About Finquest

Finquest is the premier platform delivering personalised connections to its clients in the Asian mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and direct investments space. With a unique database of more than 1 million organisations (including institutional investors, M&A advisors and mid-sized companies across all industries), as well as advanced predictive algorithms and a team of experts, Finquest makes targeted, curated and actionable connections for its clients whilst maintaining confidentiality throughout the process. With Finquest, clients can broaden their market access, creating a far more efficient deal-making environment. Finquest's clientele includes multinational corporations, privately owned mid-sized companies, private equity and venture capital funds, investment holdings, strategic buyers, family offices, M&A advisors and private banks and other financial institutions.

Website: www.finquest.com

About Detecq

Detecq is a private M&A marketplace that leverages software to accurately match strategic investors with the right tech companies in Asia. By leveraging data and algorithms, Detecq increases the speed, coverage, and quality of both buy and sell side target identification.

Website: www.detecq.com