Fins Up to Landshark's New 15-can Pack

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Brick Brewing Co. Limited ("Brick" or the "Company") (TSX: BRB), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, today announced some big news for fans of Landshark Lager. The Beach Beer of Summer is now available in regular-sized, 355ml cans in a 15-can pack.

"Landshark Lager was a pretty huge hit with beer drinkers in Ontario last summer," said Jim Manz, Director of Sales "It's a refreshing, easy-drinking lager that's absolutely perfect for the heat and kickback vibe of summer. So if you enjoyed Landshark Lager last year, we've got something you're sure to love: 15-packs of 355ml cans. It belongs at every beach and bonfire."

"Landshark Lager is everything that's great about beer. Just a whole lot of fun with good friends and not a worry in the world," said Sean Dennis, Director of Marketing. "This new 15-pack of 355ml cans will make Landshark even more perfect for those summer sociables. All you need is a cooler, a bag of ice and some summer sunshine."

15-packs of Landshark Lager in 355ml cans are available at The Beer Store locations across Ontario at an introductory sale price of $30.95. That's $4 off the regular price.

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario, and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

