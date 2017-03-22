FinTech Auto Lender TREND Financial Celebrates its 5-year Anniversary

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - TREND Financial is marking its 5-year anniversary today, celebrating the unprecedented success it has experienced since opening its doors in 2012. As one of the fastest growing financial services companies in Canada, TREND Financial has quickly provided over $125 million in auto loans nationally and has helped over 15,000 families with their transportation needs.

"We are incredibly humbled by the success we have enjoyed since starting five years ago," said Nahum Kaplan, CEO. "Thanks to our strong partnerships at the dealer partner and investor level, we have been fortunate to provide exceptional growth every year. The future of TREND Financial is brighter than ever before and we look forward to continued growth and success."

Established by a small team of automotive leasing professionals, over the past five years TREND has grown not only its lending spectrum (to include prime and near-prime), but has increased the breadth and depth of its personnel to over 130 employees. And more importantly, TREND has recently taken the lead in developing a proprietary auto lending FinTech platform.

All of this growth has caught the attention of industry and media with TREND being recognized by Auto Remarketing's POWER List 3 years in a row, the TREND COO receiving the Top 40-under-40 award, along with TREND being included in Canadian Business & Profit Magazine's Top Startup 50 list as one of the fastest growing startups in Canada.

COO Eric Kaplan stated, "Celebrating five years marks a major milestone for TREND Financial and for me personally. I'm extremely grateful for our team, our partners and loyal clients; each has a role in fostering the innovative work and accolades we've achieved. Our emerging TREND Accelerated Lending Kit (TALK) technology is pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry, providing robust demonstrable results. I can only imagine the accomplishments we will experience over the next five years and beyond."

To further its growth and future competitiveness, TREND has developed proprietary technology to power internal business automation and direct dealer support through its TALK Platform. This platform not only currently permits instant pre-approvals, approvals and loan customizations, but forms the basis of TREND's eCommerce solutions for Dealer Partners and consumers. TREND's move into the Canadian FinTech space anticipates where automotive finance will be in the near future, to support its Dealer Partners and the demands of tomorrow's consumers.

TREND Financial is a Canadian automotive lender with a management team that has extensive automobile finance experience, funding over $125 million dollars in consumer automotive loans to date. Unparalleled insight of B2C and B2B needs has established TREND as one of Canada's top automotive financial companies.