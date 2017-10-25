Finys Announces Immediate Availability of Design Studio Module

TROY, MI--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Innovative Computer Systems (Finys), developer of the Finys Suite, a modern enterprise core administration platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Finys Design Studio (Design Studio), a toolset which enhances the ability of users to rapidly design, configure, and maintain all components of the Finys Suite.

Design Studio enables Finys staff, as well as the business users and IT personnel of Finys' insurer customers, to easily design new workflows, configure new or modified insurance products, and maintain the Finys Suite. Using "Firescript," an interface unique to the Finys Suite, Design Studio enables users to work in a natural language environment rather than employing specialized computer programming languages for true ease of use, immediate reduction in demand for high-cost IT resources, and faster time to market for changes.

"Design Studio allows our staff to be more efficient and reduces errors associated with heavy coding in insurance company IT environments," said Scott Hinz, director of sales at Innovative Computer Systems. "By the same token, many insurers want the option to provide their own internal support and the efficiencies in both time and cost that come with that ability. Design Studio provides tools with exceptional ease of use to facilitate faster configuration by our insurer customers."

Some of Design Studio's key features include an intuitive user interface (UI), drag-and-drop field editing, automated regression testing, data entry scripting, Microsoft Word-based forms, print authoring, and user security administration down to the individual field level. Completely compatible with all components of the Finys Suite, including core administration (policy, billing and claims), and agent/consumer portals, Design Studio is now available and has already been implemented in Finys' insurer customer live environments.

Finys can be hosted onsite by any insurer customer, or implemented via a SaaS delivery model for maximum efficiency and uptime. Finys also features mobile access on-demand, and is available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components.

About Innovative Computer Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computer Systems, Inc. offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite (Finys), for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines of business for insurers, agents, vendors and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details please visit www.finys.com.

