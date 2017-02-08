Finys Building Bridges to Insurer Community through AAIS Membership

TROY, MI--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Innovative Computer Systems, developer of the Finys Suite (Finys), a complete core administration solution for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations writing personal and commercial lines, is pleased to announce the company has recently joined the American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) as an associate member.

AAIS is a national advisory organization working to develop policy forms and rating information used by P&C insurers. An AAIS Associate Membership provides Finys with improved access to the insurance marketplace through industry events like the AAIS Main Event, association publications, and other promotional opportunities.

"Finys is a welcome addition to our associate program as a quality provider of policy administration tools to many of our members," said Ed Kelly, president and CEO of AAIS. "Our associate program provides Finys with access to valuable AAIS content and expertise that helps them ensure their solutions are current, compliant and easy to use for their AAIS member customers."

Through membership in AAIS, Finys hopes to build relationships with and awareness among the association's more than 700 P&C carrier members, as well as the AAIS ecosystem of associate members and partners leveraging the AAIS advisory programs. These programs involve a variety of media beyond AAIS communication channels, including the AAIS direct member portal which allows any-time access to AAIS's materials, the annual AAIS Main Event, regional meetings and a variety of potential mutual campaigns, demonstrations, appearances and networks.

"A great benefit to joining AAIS lies in being able to employ their documentary support," said Scott Hinz, director of sales at Innovative Computer Systems. "Many of our clients already use AAIS forms and manuals today, and we believe that having more immediate access to the same materials will be very beneficial to our project scoping and delivery efforts."

The Finys Suite includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as regulatory reporting and agent/consumer portals which support mobile access on-demand. Available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, Finys can be hosted onsite by any insurer customer, or implemented via a SaaS delivery model for maximum efficiency and uptime making it the perfect solution for small to mid-size P&C carriers looking for scalability without additional capital expenditures.

About Innovative Computer Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computer Systems, Inc. offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite (Finys), for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines of business for insurers, agents, vendors and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details please visit www.finys.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS continues to serve the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its member companies. AAIS offers innovative products including standardized policy forms, program rules, and loss costs for rate making for 34 programs, industry leadership in research and data development, and unrivaled customer service, value, and efficiency. Over 700 insurers, including most of the largest national carriers, rely on AAIS. For more information, please visit http://www.aaisonline.com.

