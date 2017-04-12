Firan Technology Group ("FTG") Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2017.

Achieved record first quarter sales of $27.2M in Q1 2017, an increase of more than 60% over Q1 2016

Grew Aerospace segment by 168% over Q1 last year

Grew Circuits segment sales by 23% over Q1 last year

Gross margins increased by $3.1M or 83% over Q1 last year

Net Income increase by 78% in Q1 2017 versus Q1 2016

Cash flow from operations was $1.0M in Q1 2017 compared to cash usage of $0.6M in Q1 last year

Completed the integration of PhotoEtch and closed the facility in December 2016

Continued the transition of Teledyne PCT, expect transition to continue through Q2 2017

"The first quarter of 2017 saw the continued benefit on the top line from the two acquisitions last year," stated Brad Bourne, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, "With the closure of PhotoEtch complete and the planned closure of Teledyne PCT in Q2, the benefits of these acquisitions will translate to improved bottom line results as well."

First Quarter Results: (three months ended March 3, 2017 compared with three months ended Feb 26, 2016)

Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Sales $ 27,172,000 $ 16,929,000 Gross Margin 6,886,000 3,752,000 Gross Margin (%) 25.3 % 22.2 % Operating Earnings (1): 3,017,000 1,232,000 • Net R&D Investment 1,410,000 717,000 • Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain) 161,000 (55,000 ) • Recovery of Investment Tax Credits (141,000 ) (167,000 ) • Amortization of Intangibles 281,000 12,000 Net Earnings before Tax 1,306,000 725,000 • Current Tax Expense 17,000 16,000 • Deferred Tax Expense 488,000 259,000 • Non-controlling Interests 1,000 0 Net Earnings After Tax $ 800,000 $ 450,000 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.02

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation's shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation's method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in the first quarter of 2017 that continue to improve the corporation and position it for the future, including:

Announced a renewed 3-year agreement to supply circuit boards to a wide range of aircraft in a contract valued at over $12.0M USD.

Subsequent to quarter end, announced the transition of PhotoEtch's largest customer to FTG's existing sites with 100% retention rate.

Completed certification of Circuits Chatsworth facility for one type of rigid flex technology used at Teledyne PCT under the US Department of Defense MIL-PRF-31032 certification.

Closed the PhotoEtch facility in December 2016, and opened a small engineering office in Fort Worth to retain the PhotoEtch engineering team.

Began equipment installation for a dedicated outer layer production facility for Aerospace circuit boards at FTG Printronics Circuit - the joint venture in Tianjin, China.

For FTG, overall sales increased by $10.2M or 60%, from $16.9M in Q1 2016 to $27.2M in Q1 2017. Both Circuits and Aerospace participated in the growth.

Revenues benefited from the PhotoEtch acquisition which closed on March 18, 2016 and the Teledyne PCT acquisition which closed on July 8, 2016. Total revenues related to the acquisitions was approximately $10.0M with about $8.0M coming from the Teledyne PCT facility in Hudson, NH and the balance coming from activity transitioned to existing FTG sites.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $2.9M or 23% in Q1 2017 versus Q1 2016.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in Q1 2017 were $11.7M compared to $4.4M in Q1 last year resulting in a 168% growth rate.

Gross margins in Q1 2017 were up $3.1M, or 83%, compared to Q1 2016. On a percentage basis, margins increased from 22.2% to 25.3% from Q1 last year to Q1 this year. While the benefits of the acquisitions are seen immediately in revenues, the benefits to gross margins will only result once the acquired facilities are closed and the manufacturing activity is moved to existing FTG facilities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Q1 2017 was $2.2M, an increase from $1.2M in Q1 2016.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2) to the net earnings for Q1, 2016.

Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Net earnings $ 800,000 $ 450,000 Add: Interest 123,000 40,000 Income taxes 505,000 275,000 Recovery of ITCs (141,000 ) (167,000 ) Depreciation/Amortization 884,000 567,000 EBITDA $ 2,171,000 $ 1,165,000

(2) EBITDA is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation's shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit at FTG in Q1 2017 was $0.8M compared to a net profit of $0.5M in Q1 2016. The profit in Q1 2017 was positively impacted by the increased activity from the acquisitions as well as the closure of the PhotoEtch plant in December 2016, offset by the ramp up of costs in the Chatsworth facilities in anticipation of the closure of the Teledyne PCT facility at the end of Q2, increased interest costs, a negative foreign exchange impact and amortization of intangible assets resulting from the two acquisitions last year. The amortization of intangible assets and deferred income taxes in Q1 both years are non-cash expenses.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $2.4M in Q1 2017 compared to $1.4M in Q1 2016.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was ($0.3M) in Q1 2017 versus ($0.2M) in Q1 2016. This segment will see the largest benefit from the closure of the Teledyne PCT facility and is currently incurring increased costs related to the ramp up in Chatsworth. It is also being allocated the majority of the amortization of intangible assets resulting from the acquisitions last year, and is still being impacted by lower engineering activity on development programs which results in more costs being expensed rather than going into deferred development.

Cash flow from operations after investments in capital equipment and deferred development, was $1.0M in Q1 2017 compared to cash usage of $0.6M in Q1 last year. Capital asset additions in Q1 2017 were $1.5M versus $0.4M in Q1 2016 with the majority of the expenditures related to the build of an outer layer manufacturing facility in the circuit board joint venture in China. The disposal of plant and equipment of $0.6M in Q1 2017 was non cash and related to the disposal of some assets from the Teledyne PCT acquisition that are not required at any FTG facility.

As at March 3, 2017, the Corporation's net working capital was $23.9M, an increase of $1.5M over November 30, 2016, primarily due to lower provisions and lower short term debt partially offset by lower accounts receivables.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 03, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,801 $ 3,152 Accounts receivable 20,496 21,022 Taxes receivable 329 259 Inventories 22,734 22,464 Prepaid expenses 1,145 1,776 47,505 48,673 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 9,192 8,851 Deferred income tax assets 876 1,327 Investment tax credits receivable 7,471 7,330 Deferred development costs 605 739 Intangible assets, net 4,763 5,066 Total assets $ 70,412 $ 71,986 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 5,353 $ 6,983 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,024 15,105 Provisions 1,411 2,349 Customer deposits, net of deferred development 307 308 Current portion of long-term bank debt 1,505 1,510 23,600 26,255 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank debt 5,682 6,079 Deferred tax payable 1,599 1,573 Total liabilities 30,881 33,907 Equity Retained earnings $ 8,343 $ 7,543 Accumulated other comprehensive income 288 443 8,631 7,986 Share capital Common shares 19,195 19,051 Preferred shares 2,218 2,218 Contributed surplus 8,240 8,381 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 38,284 37,636 Non-controlling interest 1,247 443 Total equity 39,531 38,079 Total liabilities and equity $ 70,412 $ 71,986

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three months ended (Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) March 03,

2017 February 26,

2016 Sales $ 27,172 $ 16,929 Cost of sales Cost of sales 19,718 12,664 Depreciation of plant and equipment 568 513 Total cost of sales 20,286 13,177 Gross margin 6,886 3,752 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,714 2,452 Research and development costs 1,480 787 Recovery of research and development costs (70 ) (70 ) Recovery of investment tax credits (141 ) (167 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 32 28 Amortization of intangible assets 281 12 Interest expense on short-term debt 57 - Interest expense on long-term debt 66 40 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 161 (55 ) Total expenses 5,580 3,027 Earnings before income taxes 1,306 725 Current income tax expense 17 16 Deferred income tax expense 488 259 Total income tax expense 505 275 Net earnings $ 801 $ 450 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest 1 - Equity holders of FTG 800 450 Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.02

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) Three months ended (Unaudited) March 03, February 26, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2017 2016 Net earnings $ 801 $ 450 Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation adjustments 513 859 Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (918 ) (645 ) Tax impact 229 161 (176 ) 375 Total comprehensive income $ 625 $ 825 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ 645 $ 825 Non-controlling interest $ (20 ) $ -

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Three months ended March 03, 2017 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG



(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Common

Shares



Preferred

Shares



Retained

Earnings



Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss)





Total

Non-

controlling

interest



Total

equity Balance, November 30, 2016 $ 19,051 $ 2,218 $ 7,543 $ 8,381 $ 443 $ 37,636 $ 443 $ 38,079 Net earnings - - 800 - - 800 1 801 Stock-based compensation - - - - - - - - Common shares issued on exercise of share options and PSU's 144 (141 ) - 3 - 3 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 534 534 (21 ) 513 Net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact - - - - (689 ) (689 ) - (689 ) Contribution from non-controlling interest - - - - - - 824 824 Balance, March 03, 2017 $ 19,195 $ 2,218 $ 8,343 $ 8,240 $ 288 $ 38,284 $ 1,247 $ 39,531

Three months ended February 26, 2016 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Common

Shares



Preferred

Shares



Retained

Earnings



Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss)





Total

Non-

controlling

interest



Total

equity Balance, November 30, 2015 $ 13,075 $ 2,218 $ 1,628 $ 8,373 $ (233 ) $ 25,061 $ 29 $ 25,090 Net earnings - - 450 - - 450 - 450 Stock-based compensation - - - 12 - 12 - 12 Common shares issued on exercise of share options 15 - - (4 ) - 11 - 11 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 859 859 - 859 Net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges - - - - (484 ) (484 ) - (484 ) Balance, February 26, 2016 $ 13,090 $ 2,218 $ 2,078 $ 8,381 $ 142 $ 25,909 $ 29 $ 25,938