Firan Technology Group ("FTG") Announces It Has Been Awarded A New Three-Year Long Term Agreement ("LTA") From A Leading Global Original Equipment Manufacturer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) announced today that it has been awarded a new three-year Long Term Agreement (LTA) from one of the leading global Original Equipment Manufacturers supporting the Aerospace Market. The agreement incorporates a variety of high technology Printed Circuits boards for use on key fixed wing platforms including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A400M, and the Bombardier C-Series.

The new LTA is estimated at over $12 Million USD. This represents a significant revenue increase over the previous agreement. FTG was successful in maintaining historical programs while capturing new scope across key programs. The products to be supplied support both commercial Air Transport and Military aircraft.

FTG will manufacture the product at its FTG Circuits Division located in Toronto, Canada as well as in China.

"FTG appreciates the trust our customer has in our ability and we are committed to deliver quality and reliable product with outstanding customer service" stated Hitesh Talati, VP & GM, FTG Circuits - Toronto.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Hudson, New Hampshire and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

