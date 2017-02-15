FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - FireEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced participation in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference in San Francisco.

The presentation is scheduled for 9:40 AM PST Wednesday, February 15, 2017 and will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,600 customers across 67 countries, including more than 40 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

