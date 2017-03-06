FireEye Hosts Fourth Annual Government Forum Featuring U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Governor Rick Snyder

Government and Industry Leaders to Address Simplifying, Integrating, and Automating Security Operations in an Era of Complexity

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - FireEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the keynote speakers of the fourth annual FireEye Government Forum. Kevin Mandia, FireEye CEO, will join U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder as the event's headliners on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at the JW Marriott Washington, DC.

The FireEye Government Forum brings together more than 1,000 senior government officials, CIOs, CISOs, analysts and security professionals from federal, state, local and allied partner governments to share their experiences dealing with talent shortages, low-quality data, and the challenges of complex threat prevention and response.

This year, they will also learn about FireEye's breakthrough platform technologies ranging from FireEye® Helix™, FireEye Security Orchestrator™, Endpoint Security with anti-virus replacement, Network Security, and Email Security. These FireEye technologies enable governments to simplify, integrate, and automate their security operations, making it easier and faster to defend against complex threats.

In addition to access to FireEye executive leadership -- including Pat Sheridan, federal VP, and Bret Brasso, state, local, and education VP -- attendees can expect to hear from the following leaders and many more:

Steve Frank - Chief Technology Officer for Cyber, Central Intelligence Agency

Maggie Amato - Security Design + Innovation, Department of Health and Human Services

Jeffrey S. Wilk - Senior Technical Officer for Cyber Network Defense, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency

Mitchell Komaroff - Director, Cybersecurity Implementation and Acquisition Integration, Office of the DCIO(CS), Department of Defense

Matt Conner - Deputy Director for Cybersecurity and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Marti Eckert - Assistant Commissioner for Information Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Social Security Administration





Event Details

Date: March 15, 2017

Location: JW Marriott, Washington, DC

Date: March 15, 2017

Location: JW Marriott, Washington, DC

Sponsoring Partners

Platinum: Carahsoft & Lieberman Software

Gold: ClearShark & ForeScout

Silver: F5 Networks, FCN, Gigamon & PCM-G

Bronze: A10 Networks, BAI Security, Emergent, Red River, ISM, SERA Brynn, StorageHawk, Iron Bow, TripWire, GuidePoint Security, Alvarez, Lookout & Synack

The conference will be re-broadcast through the FireEye Government website after the event.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,600 customers across 67 countries, including more than 40 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

