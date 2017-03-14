FireEye Releases Mandiant M-Trends 2017 Report

Organizations around the globe are becoming better at detecting breaches, but there is still much work to do

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - FireEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today released the Mandiant® M-Trends® 2017 report. The report shares statistics and insights gleaned from Mandiant investigations around the globe in 2016, as well as specific to the EMEA and APAC regions. Additionally, the report includes insights from the FireEye as a Service™ (FaaS™) teams for the second consecutive year.

Some of the key findings include:

The global median time from compromise to discovery has dropped significantly from 146 days in 2015 to 99 days in 2016. Attackers are more sophisticated than ever before. State-sponsored actors continue to set a high bar for sophisticated cyber attacks, but some financial threat actors have caught up -- making them difficult to detect, and challenging to investigate and remediate.

"The types of attacks we are seeing are familiar, but with increasing sophistication. Determined attackers are extremely persistent and demonstrate increasing ingenuity in achieving their objectives. Organizations still need to focus on the fundamentals of IT Security," said Chris Nutt, Managing Director, Mandiant, FireEye.

