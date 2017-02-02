FireEye Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - FireEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FEYE)

Continued improvement in operational efficiency resulted in lower operating losses

Strong collections performance and lower expenses generated positive operating cash flow

Management appointments and executive transitions announced

FireEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

"Since mid-2016 we have focused on two strategic initiatives -- rightsizing our cost structure and evolving our product portfolio -- and we made great progress on both fronts in the fourth quarter," said Kevin Mandia, FireEye chief executive officer. "Non-GAAP operating losses narrowed by more than $50 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and we generated positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter. We are better positioned as a company today, with a solid financial foundation, more efficient operations, and expanded and updated product offerings. We will remain focused on our mission to relentlessly protect our customers as we continue to execute on our priorities in 2017."

"We believe the innovations we introduced in the second half of 2016, together with the announcement of our Helix platform in November, will enable FireEye to transform security operations and lower security cost of ownership for organizations of all sizes," added Mandia. "I believe that FireEye's intense and dedicated pursuit of profitability and innovation will result in growth, enable us to better fulfill our mission to our customers, and allow us to provide the greatest value to our shareholders over time."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Revenue of $184.7 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2015.

Billings of $221.8 million, a decrease of 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2015. 1

GAAP gross margin of 65 percent, compared to 66 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 74 percent, compared to 75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015. 1

GAAP operating margin of negative 27 percent, compared to negative 67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Non-GAAP operating margin of negative one percent, compared to negative 28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015. 1

GAAP net loss per share of $0.37, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.87 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2015. 1

Cash flow from operations of $6.9 million, compared to cash flow from operations of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

"We continued to make great progress on our path to profitability in the fourth quarter as operating losses narrowed, and we came within a few million dollars of positive non-GAAP operating income," said Mike Berry, FireEye chief financial officer and chief operating officer. "We also generated positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, even with nearly $15 million in cash payments associated with restructuring and non-recurring items. We ended the quarter with $935 million in cash and short term investments, more than enough to fund our innovation initiatives and anticipated future growth. The strength of our balance sheet and operational focus are some of the many reasons I am confident FireEye has a bright future," added Berry.

2016 Financial Results

Revenue of $714.1 million, an increase of 15 percent from 2015.

Billings of $819.5 million, an increase of three percent from 2015. 1

GAAP gross margin of 62 percent, consistent with 63 percent in 2015.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 73 percent, compared to 73 percent in 2015. 1

GAAP operating margin of negative 62 percent, compared to negative 81 percent in 2015.

Non-GAAP operating margin of negative 21 percent, compared to negative 38 percent in 2015. 1

GAAP net loss per share of $2.94, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $3.50 in 2015.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.99, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.61 in 2015. 1

Cash flow from operations of negative $14.6 million, compared to positive cash flow from operations of $37.0 million in 2015.

1 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2017 and First Quarter 2017 Outlook

FireEye provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Given the market, product, and management transitions currently underway, the company is providing qualitative guidance for 2017 and detailed guidance for the first quarter of 2017. The company anticipates providing more detailed annual guidance later in the year.

For 2017, FireEye currently

Expects billings and revenue trends to improve throughout the year, with renewed organic growth in the second half of 2017.

Reaffirms the company's stated objective of positive non-GAAP operating income by the fourth quarter of 2017.

Expects to generate positive cash flow from operations for the full year.

Anticipates capital expenditures between $40 and $45 million. Capital expenditures for 2017 include an estimated $22 million in capital expenses associated with the company's move from five separate buildings to a single building in Milpitas in the summer of 2017.

For the first quarter of 2017, FireEye currently expects

Total revenue in the range of $160 million to $166 million.

Billings in the range of $130 million to $150 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 70 percent.

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately negative 24 percent to negative 26 percent of revenue.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.26 to $0.28.

Cash flow from operations of negative $30 million to negative $40 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for the first quarter assumes cash-based interest expense of approximately $3.0 million associated with the company's convertible senior notes, provision for income taxes of between $1.0 and $1.5 million, and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 172 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities, non-cash interest expense related to the company's convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring expenses. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and other non-recurring expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the company's common stock, all of which is difficult to predict and subject to constant change. The actual amount of stock-based compensation in the first quarter of 2017 will have a significant impact on the company's GAAP operating margin and net loss per share. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Management Appointments and Executive Transitions

FireEye also announced several management appointments and executive transitions. Mike Berry, FireEye chief financial officer since 2015, is leaving FireEye to pursue another opportunity, and Frank Verdecanna, FireEye senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining FireEye in 2012 as the company's vice president of finance, Verdecanna served as chief financial officer of Apptera, a mobile communications and advertising company, and iPass, a publicly traded global provider of mobility software and services. Verdecanna began his career as a CPA in public accounting with Coopers and Lybrand and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

"With more than four years at FireEye, including prior service as acting CFO for FireEye, Frank is well-qualified to head our finance and accounting organization and I expect a seamless transition," said Mandia. "I've enjoyed working side by side with Mike, and appreciate the contributions he has made since joining FireEye in 2015. We wish him well in the future."

The company has also expanded its sales leadership team by hiring Kevin Taylor to lead the company's EMEA sales organization. Kevin will report to Bill Robbins, who joined FireEye in November as executive vice president of worldwide sales. John Watters, the former CEO of iSIGHT Partners, has been appointed to the newly created role of executive vice president of Global Services and Intelligence.

"These appointments add depth and breadth to our management team," said Mandia. "I believe our new sales leadership will help stabilize the field, increase productivity, and ensure proper capacity, training and enablement in 2017. The creation of the Global Services and Intelligence business unit under John Watters consolidates our consulting, security operations and threat intelligence groups in a single unified organization uniquely qualified to efficiently execute on our mission of relentlessly protecting our customers using intelligence and expertise from the front lines."

David DeWalt, who became Executive Chairman of the Board when he stepped down as FireEye CEO in June 2016, has resigned from the company.

"Dave has been a friend and advisor to me since we first began working together in 2012, and he will continue to be both going forward," said Mandia. "Dave helped establish FireEye as a force in cyber security and changed the face of our industry. On behalf of everyone at FireEye, we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,600 customers across 67 countries, including more than 40 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,667 $ 402,102 Short-term investments 712,058 767,775 Accounts receivable, net 121,150 172,752 Inventories 5,955 13,747 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,081 30,883 Total current assets 1,087,911 1,387,259 Property and equipment, net 61,852 78,368 Goodwill 978,260 750,288 Intangible assets, net 244,032 214,560 Deposits and other long-term assets 10,910 10,998 Total assets $ 2,382,965 $ 2,441,473 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,269 $ 43,650 Accrued and other current liabilities 22,997 29,820 Accrued compensation 96,004 79,294 Deferred revenue, current portion 397,118 305,169 Total current liabilities 536,388 457,933 Convertible senior notes, net 741,980 706,198 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 256,398 221,829 Other long-term liabilities 7,087 11,141 Total liabilities 1,541,853 1,397,101 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 2,682,909 2,403,088 Treasury stock (150,000 ) (150,000 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,742 ) (2,225 ) Accumulated deficit (1,690,072 ) (1,206,507 ) Total stockholders' equity 841,112 1,044,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,382,965 $ 2,441,473

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: Product $ 33,586 $ 66,598 $ 151,926 $ 216,632 Subscription and services 151,110 118,176 562,188 406,335 Total revenue 184,696 184,774 714,114 622,967 Cost of revenue: (1)(2) Product 15,391 20,915 65,158 74,481 Subscription and services 48,567 42,260 206,710 158,723 Total cost of revenue 63,958 63,175 271,868 233,204 Total gross profit 120,738 121,599 442,246 389,763 Operating expenses: (1)(2) Research and development 54,574 71,690 279,594 279,467 Sales and marketing 84,310 135,432 439,499 476,166 General and administrative (3)(4) 30,914 37,978 139,839 141,790 Restructuring charges (5) -- -- 27,630 -- Total operating expenses 169,798 245,100 886,562 897,423 Operating loss (49,060 ) (123,501 ) (444,316 ) (507,660 ) Other expense, net (6) (12,733 ) (11,097 ) (44,534 ) (27,465 ) Loss before income taxes (61,793 ) (134,598 ) (488,850 ) (535,125 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7) (257 ) 1,550 (8,721 ) 4,090 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (61,536 ) $ (136,148 ) $ (480,129 ) $ (539,215 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (2.94 ) $ (3.50 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculations, basic and diluted 167,228 156,137 163,211 154,120

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (480,129 ) $ (539,215 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 119,267 111,956 Stock-based compensation 199,066 222,119 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 35,782 20,069 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 2,356 -- Deferred income taxes (11,926 ) (1,353 ) Other 9,836 4,672 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 61,785 19,126 Inventories 1,415 (7,820 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,344 (675 ) Accounts payable (19,093 ) 7,705 Accrued liabilities (11,154 ) 7,495 Accrued transaction costs of acquiree (7,727 ) -- Accrued compensation (24,621 ) 14,742 Deferred revenue 105,431 174,455 Other long-term liabilities (4,217 ) 3,739 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,585 ) 37,015 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and demonstration units (36,314 ) (54,549 ) Purchases of short-term investments (507,073 ) (769,097 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 554,358 245,116 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 4,507 4,807 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (204,926 ) -- Purchase of investment in private company -- (1,800 ) Lease deposits (248 ) (1,226 ) Net cash used in investing activities (189,696 ) (576,749 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -- 896,530 Prepaid forward stock purchase -- (150,000 ) Repayment of debt of acquired business (8,842 ) -- Payments for contingent earn-outs (112 ) -- Payment related to shares withheld for taxes (1,124 ) (2,027 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 22,080 21,880 Proceeds from exercise of equity awards 13,844 29,090 Net cash provided by financing activities 25,846 795,473 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (178,435 ) 255,739 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 402,102 146,363 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 223,667 $ 402,102

FireEye, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 GAAP operating loss $ (49,060 ) $ (123,501 ) $ (444,316 ) $ (507,660 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 30,949 57,780 197,751 222,431 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 16,079 11,766 64,028 47,064 Acquisition related expenses (3) -- 1,431 2,413 1,431 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (4) 600 -- 2,356 -- Restructuring charges (5) -- -- 27,630 -- Non-GAAP operating loss $ (1,432 ) $ (52,524 ) $ (150,138 ) $ (236,734 ) GAAP gross margin 65 % 66 % 62 % 63 % Stock-based compensation expense (1) 3 % 4 % 5 % 5 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 6 % 5 % 6 % 5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 75 % 73 % 73 % GAAP operating margin (27 )% (67 )% (62 )% (81 )% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 17 % 31 % 28 % 36 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 9 % 7 % 9 % 7 % Acquisition related expenses (3) -- % 1 % -- % -- % Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (4) -- % -- % -- % -- % Restructuring charges (5) -- % -- % 4 % -- % Non-GAAP operating margin (1 )% (28 )% (21 )% (38 )% GAAP net loss $ (61,536 ) $ (136,148 ) $ (480,129 ) $ (539,215 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 30,949 57,780 197,751 222,431 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 16,079 11,766 64,028 47,064 Acquisition related expenses (3) -- 1,431 2,413 1,431 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (4) 600 -- 2,356 -- Restructuring charges (5) -- -- 27,630 -- Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (6) 9,112 8,672 35,782 20,069 Non-recurring benefit from income taxes (7) (20 ) -- (11,839 ) -- Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,816 ) $ (56,499 ) $ (162,008 ) $ (248,220 ) GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (2.94 ) $ (3.50 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 0.19 0.37 1.21 1.44 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 0.10 0.08 0.39 0.31 Acquisition related expenses (3) -- 0.01 0.01 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (4) -- -- 0.02 -- Restructuring charges (5) -- -- 0.17 -- Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (6) 0.05 0.06 0.22 0.13 Non-recurring benefit from income taxes (7) -- -- (0.07 ) -- Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (1.61 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation for GAAP and Non-GAAP, basic and diluted 167,228 156,137 163,211 154,120 (1) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 295 $ 374 $ 2,092 $ 1,588 Cost of subscription and services revenue 4,798 7,673 29,811 29,435 Research and development 9,878 16,917 64,755 68,329 Sales and marketing 10,075 18,862 57,750 73,286 General and administrative 5,903 13,954 43,343 49,793 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 30,949 $ 57,780 $ 197,751 $ 222,431 (2) includes amortization of intangible assets as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 3,064 $ 3,064 $ 12,256 $ 12,256 Cost of subscription and services revenue 8,406 5,475 33,176 21,900 Research and development 162 -- 618 -- Sales and marketing 4,447 3,227 17,978 12,908 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 16,079 $ 11,766 $ 64,028 $ 47,064 (3) includes acquisition related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ -- $ 1,431 $ 2,413 $ 1,431 (4) includes change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability as follows: General and administrative $ 600 $ -- $ 2,356 $ -- (5) includes restructuring charges as follows: Restructuring charges $ -- $ -- $ 27,630 $ -- (6) Includes non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes as follows: Other expense, net $ 9,112 $ 8,672 $ 35,782 $ 20,069 (7) includes discrete benefit from income taxes as follows: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ (20 ) $ -- $ (11,839 ) $ --

FireEye, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP BILLINGS TO REVENUE (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 GAAP revenue $ 184,696 $ 184,774 $ 714,114 $ 622,967 Add change in deferred revenue 37,098 72,131 126,518 174,455 Subtotal 221,794 256,905 840,632 797,422 Less iSIGHT & Invotas deferred revenue assumed -- -- (21,087 ) -- Non-GAAP billings $ 221,794 $ 256,905 $ 819,545 $ 797,422

FireEye, Inc. BILLINGS BREAKOUT (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Product billings $ 33,489 $ 66,379 $ 153,946 $ 212,233 Product subscription billings 113,588 108,701 386,037 327,372 Product billings and product subscription billings 147,077 175,080 539,983 539,605 Support and maintenance billings 38,500 47,790 143,964 137,447 Professional services billings 36,217 34,035 135,598 120,370 Non-GAAP billings $ 221,794 $ 256,905 $ 819,545 $ 797,422