FireMon Delivers another Record-Breaking Year in 2016

Leader in intelligent security management saw significant global growth with highest bookings on record and strong performance in every region and product line

OVERLAND PARK, KS and DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) -

Summary:

FireMon delivered a strong 2016 with notable highlights:

Significant year-over-year bookings growth

Greater than 90% customer renewal rates

Industry leading customer satisfaction rating of 95%

Largest bookings quarter on record in Q4

Expansion of market leadership through new customer acquisition and multiple industry awards

Record number of transactions valued at greater than $500,000

Advanced integration with Palo Alto Networks security devices

FireMon, the leader in Network Security and Policy Management (NSPM), today announced that 2016 was the company's strongest year on record in both revenue and bookings -- continuing a 5-year streak of double-digit growth. The firm attributes the success to the addition of many new customers, particularly in North America and APAC, and key senior leadership appointments, including Satin H. Mirchandani as CEO and Paul Calatayud as CTO. FireMon's Intelligent Security Management solutions have become more and more critical as complexity in network security environments continues to rise.

"Security is dominating the conversation in enterprise companies as they seek the answer to improving security operations and reducing risk," said Mirchandani. "What they often fail to realize is that due to complex and often poorly managed networked security environments, they're increasing their operational costs while also making it a lot easier for cyber attacks to be successful. FireMon's industry leading solutions reduce the risk related to the widening gap between security resources, and the demand on those resources, to effectively manage existing and newly added security technologies."

As further proof of its strong market position, FireMon achieved a substantial increase in add-on customer bookings and double digit growth in North America, APAC and EMEA. In addition to bookings success, 2016 also saw new product innovations, highlighted by the release of Intelligent Policy Automation -- including advanced support for Cisco and Palo Alto Networks devices. FireMon also acquired FortyCloud for multi-cloud security management.

FireMon continued its winning streak with five industry awards in 2016 including:

"We're confident that 2017 will be another big year for FireMon as we add to our portfolio and carry on delivering intelligent security management solutions that improve our customers' security postures and reduce the complexity of their security environments," concluded Mirchandani.

ABOUT FIREMON

FireMon is the No.1 provider of Intelligent Security Management solutions worldwide, combining advanced benchmarking, simulation, and analysis to deliver next generation security intelligence. Since creating the first-ever network security management solution 15 years ago, FireMon solutions have continued to deliver visibility into and control over complex network security infrastructure, policies, and risk to over 1,500 customers around the world.

Using the FireMon Intelligent Security Management platform, today's leading enterprise organizations, government agencies, and managed security providers have dramatically improved effectiveness of network defenses, accelerating business agility optimizing return on investment. For more information or a free 30-day trial, visit www.firemon.com.