FireMon Leads Industry with Intelligent Security Management at RSA Conference 2017

Security management comes to the forefront at cybersecurity industry's top annual conference, FireMon says it's time to manage complexity by looking at security from a new angle

FireMon, the leader in Network Security Policy Management (NSPM), is previewing its Intelligent Security Management (ISM) platform in Booth #S1121 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco this week. ISM helps companies gain visibility into their complex security infrastructures and operate more proactively to both prevent and detect potential breaches.

Enterprise security teams face a number of pressures to keep up with the speed of business, manage more advanced threats and adhere to increasingly strict compliance demands. In response, they have invested in more and more point solutions and as well as the staff to manage them. Gartner estimated IT security spending reached 81.6 billion in 2016. However, breaches are more prevalent than ever with 1,093 security incidents disclosed in the U.S. alone last year.

FireMon ISM addresses the gap created by the need to manage security technology and the staff available to deliver that management. ISM provides benchmarking, simulation, analysis and automation tools that enable organizations to manage and adapt their environment in a more cost effective, proactive manner.

"With the speed of business accelerating, the complexity of security infrastructure multiplying and the severity of cyber threats increasing, security teams are struggling to keep up," said Michael Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer at FireMon. "FireMon is turning security management on its head and helping customers control their security destinies with Intelligent Security Management."

Anchored by its policy management platform, Security Manager, and its security analytics platform, Immediate Insight, FireMon enables users to plan and monitor the security policies intended to prevent breaches as well as identify and remediate threats as identified by security alert data.

Four applications of Intelligent Security Management will be on display in FireMon's booth at the RSA Conference:

Intelligent Policy Automation (IPA) - FireMon's industry-leading change automation framework that allows users to quickly and securely automate the entire change management process, including pushing policy to Palo Alto Networks Panorama™. IPA also allows users to simulate the impact of changes on security and compliance prior to implementation.

- FireMon's industry-leading change automation framework that allows users to quickly and securely automate the entire change management process, including pushing policy to Palo Alto Networks Panorama™. IPA also allows users to simulate the impact of changes on security and compliance prior to implementation. Hybrid Cloud Management - Infrastructure-independent policy monitoring and analysis capabilities for cloud solutions such as Amazon Web Services, including: centralized, integrated security infrastructure analysis across traditional and cloud-based network controls, detailed policy visualization for Virtual Private Connection and tenant instances and cloud security configuration change notifications.

- Infrastructure-independent policy monitoring and analysis capabilities for cloud solutions such as Amazon Web Services, including: centralized, integrated security infrastructure analysis across traditional and cloud-based network controls, detailed policy visualization for Virtual Private Connection and tenant instances and cloud security configuration change notifications. Risk Simulator - A simulation of attack scenarios against assets, including a visualization of the attack path through a network and the resulting remediation recommendations for firewall policies to block access to the host.

- A simulation of attack scenarios against assets, including a visualization of the attack path through a network and the resulting remediation recommendations for firewall policies to block access to the host. Advanced Incident Response - FireMon's security analytics platform Immediate Insight streamlines data orchestration, automation and analytics, transforming complex, disparate and unstructured data -- including data from Palo Alto Networks AutoFocus™ -- into immediately actionable intelligence.

ABOUT FIREMON

FireMon is the No.1 provider of Intelligent Security Management solutions worldwide, combining advanced benchmarking, simulation, and analysis to deliver next generation security intelligence. Since creating the first-ever network security management solution 15 years ago, FireMon solutions have continued to deliver visibility into and control over complex network security infrastructure, policies, and risk to over 1,500 customers around the world.

Using the FireMon Intelligent Security Management platform, today's leading enterprise organizations, government agencies, and managed security providers have dramatically improved effectiveness of network defenses, accelerating business agility optimizing return on investment. For more information or a free 30-day trial, visit www.firemon.com.