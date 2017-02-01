FireMon Makes Automated Change Management Even Easier for Palo Alto Networks Customers

Enhancements to FireMon's industry-leading Intelligent Policy Automation framework reduce time and mistakes associated with firewall policy changes

OVERLAND PARK, KS and DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - FireMon, the global leader in Network Security Policy Management (NSPM), today announced an extension of its Intelligent Policy Automation framework to now include automated policy implementation for Palo Alto Networks® devices.

FireMon introduced its Intelligent Policy Automation framework last year. The framework is designed to reduce the manual effort and unnecessary security risk associated with complex network implementations by ensuring processes are in place to make the correct change as quickly as possible. By focusing on the correctness of the change, the IPA framework has reduced the time it takes customers to complete a change by more than 90% while also maintaining their security posture, and often lowering the overall level of risk.

Unlike other automation solutions in the space, the integration of FireMon's Immediate Insight security analytics solution enables customers to actively monitor for new threats and modify policies accordingly using the IPA framework.

In this update, now available to FireMon customers, Palo Alto Networks users can automatically push firewall rule changes to the Panorama™ centralized security management system. Previously, users made these changes manually. This new extension results in further time savings and accuracy when implementing new policy access.

Customers with Panorama will gain the ability to centrally manage their multi-device environments within FireMon Security Manager to:

Save time and reduce technical and administrative mistakes when implementing a change request

Take a planned rule from Policy Planner and automatically push it to Panorama (7.x and higher)

Improve accuracy when creating rules and managing firewalls

Increase visibility of the device impact of a rule change by looking at the App-ID™

Reduce risk of rule change by assessing risk with the context of the User-ID™





"FireMon is proud to continue to develop its products to work with the widest range of security products in order to reduce complexity and manual tasks undertaken by enterprise IT security teams," said Jeremy Martin Vice President of Product Development, FireMon. "This latest product extension means that Palo Alto customers will benefit from increased efficiency; and by using App-ID and User-ID in policy management, it is possible to see the device impact and do a proper risk validation assessment of rule changes -- a crucial component to effective management of enterprise security."

ABOUT FIREMON

FireMon solutions deliver continuous visibility into and control over network security infrastructure, policies, and risk. Using Intelligent Security Management from FireMon, today's enterprise organizations, government agencies, and managed services providers dramatically improve effectiveness of network defenses, optimizing investments and speeding response to changing business demands. For more information, visit http://www.firemon.com.