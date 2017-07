Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OVER U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX:FC) today announced that it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The preliminary base shelf prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. The intention of the base shelf prospectus is to allow the Corporation to more quickly access capital when market opportunities permit.

Once receipts for the final base shelf prospectus are obtained from the applicable securities regulators, the (final) base shelf prospectus will be valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Corporation may offer and issue, from time to time, common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to $250,000,000. Any issue of securities under the shelf prospectus will require the filing of a prospectus supplement that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

No securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which receipts for the (final) base shelf prospectus are obtained from the applicable securities regulators.

About the Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of Shareholders' equity, while providing Shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are underserviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to Shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our mortgage portfolio and our distributions, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements include the Corporation's proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offering, and reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016 under "Risk Factors" and in the preliminary base shelf prospectus (copies of which can both be obtained at www.sedar.com). Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with mortgage lending, dependence on the Corporation's manager and mortgage banker, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters, shareholder liability and the introduction of new tax rules. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include, among others, adequate mortgage investment opportunities are presented to the Corporation; and adequate bank indebtedness and bank loans are available to the Corporation. Although the forward-looking information continued in this new release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except in limited circumstances.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®