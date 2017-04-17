Firma Holdings, GracePoint Mining Begins Processing at Aldama Plant

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Firma Holdings Corp. ( OTC PINK : FRMA), through its subsidiary GracePoint Mining Corp, is pleased to announce that, in its partnership with Atlas Minerals Holdings II, the processing of mineralized tailings has begun at the Aldama Plant, located in Aldama, Chihuahua.

Additionally, the Joint Venture is pleased to announce that is has acquired control of 50,000 tonnes of tailings with gold / silver values that appear to be economic, based on limited initial sampling and recover-rate testing.

Processing at the Aldama Merrill Crowe processing plant will start a pilot-test run of tailings at the rate of 40 tonnes per day. If the gold and silver grades contained in the tailings confirm the vender's representations and the results of Gracepoint's limited initial sampling, the plant will continue to process these tailings until it reaches its full estimated "Phase 1" throughput capacity of 2,000 tonnes per month, which should occur before the end of the second month of operation.

GracePoint holds an exclusive tolling lease with the Aldama Merrill Crowe processing plant, including an option to purchase the company that controls the plant. The plant was completely refurbished in 2014, as a tolling facility, for the processing of local and regional ores and concentrates. The facility is in excellent condition, fully permitted, fully staffed, and immediately operational.

Additionally, the Joint Venture Agreement announced on November 7, 2016, has been terminated. All interest in the underlying project, the Cobriza Groupings, was returned to the previous owner.

Firma currently holds active subsidiaries in mining and technology.

GRACEPOINT MINING CORP currently has five mining projects that encompass over 48,000 acres in Mexico. The 100% owned Don Roman district has 70+ distinct structures identified within 8 km diameter of centralized processing mill; the 100% owned Picacho group has 9 gold-bearing veins over 4 mineralized target areas with an aggregate vein strike length of over 10.8 km; the 50% Joint Ventured Magistral project, which includes the exclusive rights to process approximately 1.2 million tonnes of mineralized mill tailings, grading an average of 2.06 gold per tonne (79,000 ounces of gold), and is in close proximity to the 100% owned 500 TPD Dynamic Cyanide counter current system plant; the 50% Joint Ventured Durango Smelter Project; and the 50% Joint Ventured Aldama Project.

