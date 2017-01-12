First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, NJ --(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - First Bank ( NASDAQ : FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Event: Earnings Conference Call - Fourth Quarter 2016 When: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784 855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada) 412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Peter Cahill, Executive Vice President and CLO will provide an overview of fourth quarter 2016 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company's fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on January 30, 2017, and will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company's website.

About First Bank

First Bank (www.firstbanknj.com) is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with ten full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. With $1.0 billion in assets as of September 30 2016, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FRBA".