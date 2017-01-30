First Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2016 Net Income of $1.8 Million, an Increase of 163% From 2015

2016 Net Income is up 65% to $6.4 Million; For the 4th Quarter and Full Year Strong Loan and Deposit Growth, Non-Interest Expenses Well Managed and Stable and Favorable Asset Quality Metrics

HAMILTON, NJ--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - First Bank ( NASDAQ : FRBA) today announced improved fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. Net income for the quarter was $1.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $686,000 or $0.07 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015. Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.09, or 129%, despite a 2.12 million share increase in weighted average diluted shares outstanding from December 2015. The increase in fourth quarter net income was driven by net interest income growth of 27.9%, which reflected continued strong loan generation, along with effective management of the Bank's non-interest expense. Net income for 2016 was $6.4 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 64.8%, compared to 2015. The increase in net income for the full year was also driven by 21.3% net interest income growth coupled with managed expense growth of only 3.4%.

2016 Performance Highlights:

Total net revenue (net interest income + non-interest income) for the fourth quarter increased by 31.2%, or $2.0 million, to $8.4 million, compared to the prior year quarter.

Total loans of $898.4 million at December 31, 2016 were up $208.5 million, or 30.2%, from December 31, 2015.

Total deposits of $894.9 million at December 31, 2016 were up $155.9 million, or 21.1%, compared to December 31, 2015.

Asset quality metrics continued to be strong, with net loan charge-offs to average loans of just 0.10% for 2016 compared to 0.11% in 2015. Nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.66% at December 31, 2016, were relatively consistent compared to 0.45% at September 30, 2016, and 0.57% at December 31, 2015

The Bank's efficiency ratio improved to 58.23% for the fourth quarter, down from 73.79% for fourth quarter 2015, and from 62.04% for third quarter 2016.

"2016 was a transformative year for First Bank as we surpassed the $1 billion threshold for total assets, realized strong double-digit growth in loans and booked record profits for the year," said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition," said Mr. Ryan, "we conducted a successful capital raise in June which elevated institutional investor interest and ownership in First Bank, and in November our Board initiated the payment of a cash dividend, payable in the first quarter of 2017. We finished the year with strong capital levels which reflected both our capital raise and a strong increase in retained earnings for the twelve month period. Despite our very strong loan generation during 2016, our asset quality metrics remained strong and stable at year end. We entered 2017 in a very good place with a strong competitive posture in our banking service area, growing brand awareness and improving operating efficiency. The loan pipeline at year end remained strong and we expect to see this activity reflected in our results in 2017. The substantive growth we realized in 2016, and our improved competitive positioning going forward, couldn't have happened without the dedicated efforts of our entire team, which is poised and energized to continue this progress throughout 2017 and beyond."

Income Statement

The Bank's net interest income for fourth quarter 2016 was $7.8 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 27.9%, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. This growth was driven by a 24.9% increase in interest and dividend income primarily a result of a $212.0 million increase in average loan balances compared with the fourth quarter of 2015. This was somewhat offset by increased interest expense of $337,000 for the comparative quarters, which reflected average balance increases for both time deposits and transaction accounts.

Full year net interest income totaled $28.9 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 21.3%, compared to $23.8 million for 2015. The increase in 2016 net interest income was also driven by the same strong growth in average loans which increased by $207.8 million from the prior year period.

The fourth quarter 2016 net interest margin was 3.12%, an increase of seven basis points compared to the prior year quarter, and a decrease of four basis points compared to the linked third quarter of 2016. The increase compared to fourth quarter 2015 was primarily the result of higher average interest-earning assets and an eight basis point drop in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $954,000, an increase of $4,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and an increase of $663,000 compared to $291,000 for the linked third quarter of 2016. The increase in the provision, compared to third quarter 2016, reflected comparatively stronger commercial loan growth for the fourth quarter. The provision for loan losses for 2016 and for 2015 totaled $2.7 million. The full year provision is reflective of the Bank's continued strong loan growth in 2016, as well as its stable asset quality metrics.

Fourth quarter 2016 non-interest income increased $288,000, to $570,000, compared to $282,000 in fourth quarter 2015, primarily a result of higher gains on recovery of acquired loans of $212,000 and additional income from bank owned life insurance of $53,000, compared to fourth quarter 2015. Full year non-interest income totaled $1.6 million for both 2016 and 2015.

Non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2016 totaled $4.72 million, an increase of $52,000, compared to $4.67 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2015 was primarily a result of increased regulatory and professional fees, and increased occupancy and equipment cost, partially offset by lower other real estate owned expense, net. Non-interest expense for 2016 totaled $18.3 million, an increase of $607,000 or 3.4% compared to $17.7 million for the same period in 2015. The increase was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment costs, regulatory fees, and data processing costs, partially offset by lower other real estate owned expense, net. The increases in non-interest expense were mainly the result of the significant growth during 2016.

Pre-provision net revenue[1] for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $3.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 68.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and an increase of $450,000, or 15.3%, compared to $2.9 million in the linked third quarter of 2016.

[1] A non-U.S. GAAP metric defined by SNL Financial as net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income excluding non-ordinary items (e.g. gains on sale of investment securities, gains on recovery of acquired loans, and bargain purchase gains) minus non-interest expense excluding non-ordinary items (e.g. merger related expenses and other one-time, non-ordinary costs).

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $891,000, a decrease of $64,000 compared to $955,000 for third quarter 2016. The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 33.0%, compared to 34.7% for third quarter 2016.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2016 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $217.2 million or 25.4% compared to December 31, 2015. Total loans were $898.4 million at year end, an increase of $208.5 million or 30.2% compared to December 31, 2015. Total loans increased $71.3 million compared to the linked third quarter of 2016. The growth during the fourth quarter came from all of the Bank's commercial loan segments.

Total deposits were $894.9 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $155.9 million or 21.1% compared to December 31, 2015, and were up $20.8 million from the linked third quarter of 2016. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $118.6 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $18.6 million, or 18.6% from December 31, 2015, reflective of expanded commercial lending relationships. Average time deposits for fourth quarter 2016 were down $9.6 million in comparison to the linked third quarter of 2016.

Stockholders' equity increased to $88.8 million at December 31, 2016, up $20.0 million or 29.1% compared to December 31, 2015, primarily a result of the capital offering completed in June 2016, which raised $13.4 million in net new capital, and $6.2 million of growth in retained earnings.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics remained stable during the fourth quarter and compare favorably to peer and industry averages, reflective of disciplined risk management and underwriting standards. Net charge-offs were $424,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $170,000 for fourth quarter 2015 and $30,000 for the third quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.20% in fourth quarter 2016, compared to 0.01% in the linked third quarter and 0.11% in fourth quarter 2015. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2016 were 0.66%, compared with 0.45% on September 30, 2016 and 0.57% at December 31, 2015. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 164.67% at December 31, 2016, compared with 252.40% at the end of third quarter 2016, and 203.43% at December 31, 2015.

As of December 31, 2016, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 8.56%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 8.78%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ("CET1") ratio of 8.78%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.91%.

Cash Dividend Initiated

On November 16, 2016, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2017, and payable on February 28, 2017. The First Bank Board believes that this dividend provides shareholders an added tangible benefit, and that it is appropriate given the Company's current financial performance, momentum and near-term prospects.

Conference Call

First Bank will host an earnings call on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 2:00 PM eastern time. The direct dial toll free number for the call is 1-844-825-9784. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 from one hour after the end of the conference call until April 26, 2017. Replay information will also be available on our website at www.firstbanknj.com under the "About Us" tab. Click on "Investor Relations" to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank (www.firstbanknj.com) is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with ten full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. With $1.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2016, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FRBA".

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond First Bank's control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those listed in our Annual Report on Form 10K under the caption "Item 1A-Risk Factors", and general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, changes in laws and regulations and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) December 31, 2016 2015 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,078 $ 10,032 Federal funds sold 5,000 - Interest bearing deposits in other banks 19,211 23,299 Cash and cash equivalents 30,289 33,331 Interest bearing time deposits in other banks 7,440 4,125 Investment securities available for sale 47,077 45,341 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $53,358 and $53,793 at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively) 53,473 53,262 Restricted investment in bank stocks 3,890 1,862 Other investments 5,000 5,000 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 898,429 689,887 Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,826 7,940 Net loans 888,603 681,947 Premises and equipment, net 3,338 3,449 Other real estate owned, net 1,292 1,557 Accrued interest receivable 2,573 2,056 Bank-owned life insurance 21,067 14,572 Intangible assets, net 224 286 Deferred income taxes 8,350 7,935 Other assets 678 1,383 Total assets $ 1,073,294 $ 856,106 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 118,569 $ 99,966 Interest bearing 776,365 639,055 Total deposits 894,934 739,021 Borrowings 64,510 24,000 Subordinated debentures 21,641 21,533 Accrued interest payable 636 612 Other liabilities 2,767 2,177 Total liabilities 984,488 787,343 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 11,410,274 shares and 9,470,157 shares at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively 56,885 47,218 Additional paid-in capital 18,779 14,510 Retained earnings 13,611 7,433 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (469 ) (398 ) Total stockholders' equity 88,806 68,763 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,073,294 $ 856,106

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 339 $ 375 $ 1,221 $ 1,423 Investment securities—tax-exempt 124 127 500 452 Interest bearing deposits in other banks, Fed funds sold, and other 100 69 379 247 Loans, including fees 9,653 7,606 36,227 28,642 Total interest and dividend income 10,216 8,177 38,327 30,764 Interest Expense Deposits 1,958 1,628 7,624 5,658 Borrowings 62 55 207 218 Subordinated debentures 398 398 1,593 1,065 Total interest expense 2,418 2,081 9,424 6,941 Net interest income 7,798 6,096 28,903 23,823 Provision for loan losses 954 950 2,697 2,669 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,844 5,146 26,206 21,154 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 35 33 154 128 Loan fees 23 13 79 44 Income from bank-owned life insurance 159 106 496 425 Gains on sale of investment securities - - 25 11 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 268 56 556 744 Other non-interest income 85 74 320 291 Total non-interest income 570 282 1,630 1,643 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,433 2,449 9,618 9,221 Occupancy and equipment 656 585 2,652 2,372 Legal fees 72 95 287 336 Other professional fees 369 320 1,225 1,225 Regulatory fees 207 126 671 507 Directors' fees 117 100 457 429 Data processing 240 214 934 811 Marketing and advertising 127 123 502 503 Travel and entertainment 80 89 234 269 Insurance 49 50 209 196 Other real estate owned expense, net 72 220 432 801 Other expense 295 294 1,111 1,055 Total non-interest expense 4,717 4,665 18,332 17,725 Income Before Income Taxes 2,697 763 9,504 5,072 Income tax expense 891 77 3,098 1,185 Net Income $ 1,806 $ 686 $ 6,406 $ 3,887 Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.61 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.61 $ 0.41 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 11,367,277 9,443,657 10,420,622 9,423,029 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 11,650,329 9,529,389 10,580,040 9,492,289

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) (dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 96,237 $ 505 2.09 % $ 100,460 $ 545 2.15 % Loans (3) 849,821 9,653 4.52 % 637,802 7,606 4.73 % Interest bearing deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold 46,568 67 0.57 % 54,257 40 0.29 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 2,283 15 2.61 % 1,422 13 3.63 % Other investments 5,000 18 1.43 % 5,000 16 1.27 % Total interest earning assets (2) 999,909 10,258 4.08 % 798,941 8,220 4.08 % Allowance for loan losses (9,530 ) (7,399 ) Non-interest earning assets 42,894 38,519 Total assets $ 1,033,273 $ 830,061 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 110,468 $ 160 0.58 % $ 68,478 $ 122 0.71 % Money market deposits 150,501 245 0.65 % 123,787 228 0.73 % Savings deposits 70,278 88 0.50 % 80,959 103 0.50 % Time deposits 438,955 1,465 1.33 % 349,899 1,175 1.33 % Total interest bearing deposits 770,202 1,958 1.01 % 623,123 1,628 1.04 % Borrowings 28,809 62 0.86 % 14,239 55 1.53 % Subordinated debentures 21,626 398 7.36 % 21,521 398 7.40 % Total interest bearing liabilities 820,637 2,418 1.17 % 658,883 2,081 1.25 % Non-interest bearing deposits 120,756 101,028 Other liabilities 3,105 1,579 Stockholders' equity 88,775 68,571 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,033,273 $ 830,061 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 7,840 2.91 % 6,139 2.83 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.12 % 3.05 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) (42 ) (43 ) Net interest income $ 7,798 $ 6,096

(1) Average balances of investment securities available for sale are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 34 percent. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Average rates are annualized.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 88,264 $ 1,891 2.14 % $ 94,773 $ 2,029 2.14 % Loans (3) 794,396 36,227 4.56 % 586,574 28,642 4.88 % Interest bearing deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold 43,956 238 0.54 % 44,980 130 0.29 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 1,880 74 3.94 % 1,387 54 3.89 % Other investments 5,000 67 1.34 % 5,000 63 1.26 % Total interest earning assets (2) 933,496 38,497 4.12 % 732,714 30,918 4.22 % Allowance for loan losses (8,930 ) (6,817 ) Non-interest earning assets 38,882 38,503 Total assets $ 963,448 $ 764,400 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 93,285 $ 576 0.62 % $ 52,971 $ 375 0.71 % Money market deposits 129,769 875 0.67 % 112,504 766 0.68 % Savings deposits 72,647 363 0.50 % 89,852 477 0.53 % Time deposits 432,400 5,810 1.34 % 316,149 4,040 1.28 % Total interest bearing deposits 728,101 7,624 1.05 % 571,476 5,658 0.99 % Borrowings 20,978 207 0.99 % 14,072 218 1.55 % Subordinated debentures 21,586 1,593 7.38 % 14,506 1,065 7.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities 770,665 9,424 1.22 % 600,054 6,941 1.16 % Non-interest bearing deposits 110,804 94,817 Other liabilities 2,662 1,821 Stockholders' equity 79,317 67,708 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 963,448 $ 764,400 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 29,073 2.90 % 23,977 3.06 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.11 % 3.27 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) (170 ) (154 ) Net interest income $ 28,903 $ 23,823

(1) Average balances of investment securities available for sale are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 34 percent. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except share data, unaudited) 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 4Q2015 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 7,798 $ 7,456 $ 6,880 $ 6,769 $ 6,096 Provision for loan losses 954 291 639 813 950 Non-interest income 570 384 316 360 282 Non-interest expense 4,717 4,793 4,453 4,369 4,665 Income tax expense 891 955 661 591 77 Net income 1,806 1,801 1,443 1,356 686 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.07 Tangible book value (1) 7.76 7.66 7.49 7.39 7.23 Book value 7.78 7.68 7.51 7.42 7.26 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (2) 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.33 % Return on average equity (2) 8.10 % 8.25 % 8.09 % 7.83 % 3.97 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent basis (2) 3.12 % 3.16 % 3.04 % 3.14 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.23 % 62.04 % 62.43 % 62.48 % 73.79 % Pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 3,383 $ 2,933 $ 2,680 $ 2,624 $ 2,006 MARKET DATA (period-end) Market value per share $ 11.60 $ 8.38 $ 6.94 $ 6.94 $ 6.61 Market value / book value 149.04 % 109.16 % 92.43 % 93.53 % 91.03 % Common shares outstanding 11,410,274 11,393,609 11,392,776 9,497,776 9,470,157 Market capitalization $ 132,359 $ 95,478 $ 79,066 $ 65,805 $ 62,597 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tangible equity / assets (1) 8.25 % 8.66 % 8.79 % 7.65 % 8.00 % Equity / assets 8.27 % 8.68 % 8.81 % 7.68 % 8.04 % Loans / deposits 100.39 % 94.62 % 94.04 % 94.89 % 93.35 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 424 $ 30 $ 63 $ 294 $ 170 Nonperforming loans 5,967 3,683 5,595 4,094 3,903 Nonperforming assets 7,289 4,895 7,270 5,793 5,489 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) 0.20 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.66 % 0.45 % 0.70 % 0.54 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.68 % 0.49 % 0.75 % 0.63 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 164.67 % 252.40 % 161.48 % 206.62 % 203.43 % PERIOD-END DATA Total assets $ 1,073,294 $ 1,007,685 $ 970,689 $ 917,441 $ 856,106 Total loans 898,429 827,161 801,421 758,131 689,887 Total deposits 894,934 874,149 852,230 798,985 739,021 Total stockholders' equity 88,806 87,463 85,540 70,474 68,763 Full-time equivalent employees 108 104 107 102 99