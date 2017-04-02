First Choice Healthcare Solutions Announces Brief Filing Extension for 10-K

2016 Year-End Results to be Released Tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017; Conference Call and Webcast to Follow Same Afternoon

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 2, 2017) - First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, today announced that the Company elected to file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Friday evening, March 31, 2017, disclosing that the Company was unable to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Later that same evening, the Company's filing agent inadvertently filed an internal draft of the Company's 10-K with the SEC. As a consequence, the Company will be filing an amended 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2016 and announce the related results tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017, prior to the market opening.

Chris Romandetti, Chairman, President and CEO of First Choice, stated, "I take full responsibility for this debacle and the inability to file our 10-K in a timely manner. It is my intention to commit additional resources to our Company's filing preparation process, as required, following a proper and thorough review of our current protocols. Our efforts did not measure up to the high standards that our shareholders have come to expect from us, and the even higher standards to which I hold myself."

First Choice will follow the release of its 2016 year-end results with a conference call and webcast for the investment community on Monday afternoon beginning at 1:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and recent corporate developments. Romandetti will be joined by Tim Skeldon, the Company's CFO, to host the call.

Participants can register and access the conference call by dialing toll-free 866-682-6100 (for U.S. and Canada dial-in) or 862-255-5401 (for international dial-in). The conference call will also be webcasted, which will be accessible through First Choice's investor relations website on Monday morning by navigating to http://ir.myfchs.com/ and clicking on "2016 Year-End Conference Call and Webcast." Participants will be required to register to access the call. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the investor relations page of First Choice's website, found at http://ir.myfchs.com/.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.