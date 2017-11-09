First Choice Healthcare Solutions Announces Execution of Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Ancillary Services Business and Release of Third Quarter 2017 Results

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and spine care, announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of a multi-site ancillary services business to expand its market presence and also has released its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, stated, "We are pleased to have signed our letter of intent to acquire a complementary business, which if completed, will expand our footprint within our industry, and will also generate incremental revenue and offer additional revenue streams. We anticipate closing the transaction during the first quarter of 2018."

Letter of Intent for Ancillary Services Business

Offers an expanded market presence through multiple locations

Additional revenue streams from ancillary modalities not currently offered by FCHS

Ability to manage broader base of patient pre-and post-operative ancillary services

Anticipated incremental revenue of $7 to $9 million

Transaction is subject to due diligence and negotiation of definitive agreements (no assurance can be given that FCHS will consummate the transaction)

Third Quarter Highlights:

The Company's results of operations were negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma. Most of the Company's revenues are generated from elective procedures. Therefore, anticipation of the hurricane and its subsequent impact, the Company experienced a significant number of postponed or canceled surgeries. The Company estimates results were negatively impacted by up to $1.2 million.

Total revenues increased 0.2% in the third quarter of 2017 to $7,688,493 from $7,669,743 in the same period of 2016.

2017 third quarter net patient service revenue rose 0.6% to $7,127,045 from $7,083,765 in the same period of 2016.

Net loss attributable to First Choice for the third quarter totaled $440,398 or $0.02 loss per share, compared to a net income of $544,940, or $0.02 earnings per share for the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA*, after deducting certain non-cash and one-time cash gains and expenses, totaled $417,106 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $1,438,798 for the same period in 2016.

During the third quarter of 2017 the Company repurchased 96,303 shares of common stock under the share buyback program and has continued purchasing shares. The total shares purchased through November 6, 2017 is 155,089 shares.

Mr. Romandetti concluded, "While the impact of Irma on our operations was greater than we initially forecast, our disaster preparedness plan has already allowed us to return to normal operations." Mr. Romandetti further stated, "We continue to remain excited about our future growth in our core business and the expected growth stemming from our strategic acquisition pipeline."

Details for Conference Call and Webcast

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP EBITDA. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use this non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Performance".

For additional details relating to First Choice's Third Quarter 2017 results, please refer to the Interim Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and found at www.sec.gov.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash (amounts related to VIE of $1,118,749 and $708,858) $ 2,695,482 $ 4,593,638 Cash -restricted (amounts related to VIE of $6,522,191) 6,522,191 - Accounts receivable, net (amounts related to VIE of $6,131,720 and $6,010,961) 11,119,757 9,536,830 Employee loans (amounts related to VIE of $490,900 and $491,850) 1,129,131 820,341 Prepaid and other current assets (amounts related to VIE of $418,435 and $329,427) 646,184 422,512 Total current assets 22,112,745 15,373,321 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,640,400 and $1,165,219 (amounts related to VIE of $506,621 and $693,629) 2,353,150 2,544,816 Other assets 3,956,649 4,227,957 Total assets $ 28,422,544 $ 22,146,094 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses (amounts related to VIE of $1,867,340 and $1,366,143) $ 2,499,396 $ 2,083,231 Accounts payable, related party (amount related to VIE of $251,588) 251,588 251,588 AMT tax payable 181,029 181,029 Settlement payable, due to non controlling interest (amount related to VIE of $6,521,655) 6,521,655 - Line of credit, short term (amount related to VIE of $440,024) 1,540,024 1,539,524 Notes payable, current portion - 519,452 Unearned revenue 44,638 26,936 Deferred rent, short term portion (amount related to VIE of $45,203 and $237,923) 105,171 237,923 Total current liabilities 11,143,501 4,839,683 Long term debt: Deposits held 41,930 41,930 Notes payable, long term portion 223,101 14,531 Deferred rent, long term portion (amount related to VIE of $2,484,558 and $2,214,909) 2,556,515 2,293,594 Total long term debt 2,821,546 2,350,055 Total liabilities 13,965,047 7,189,738 Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, Nil issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 26,828,538 and 24,631,327 shares issued; 26,699,847 and 24,631,327 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 26,829 24,631 Additional paid in capital 24,492,194 24,020,610 Treasury stock, 128,691 and 0 common shares, at cost, respectively (187,121 ) - Accumulated deficit (10,469,988 ) (10,100,534 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 13,861,914 13,944,707 Non-controlling interest (note 10) 595,583 1,011,649 Total equity 14,457,497 14,956,356 Total liabilities and equity $ 28,422,544 $ 22,146,094

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Patient Service Revenue $ 7,333,547 $ 7,403,084 $ 22,610,804 $ 21,571,205 Allowance for bad debts (206,502 ) (319,319 ) (710,852 ) (849,037 ) Net patient service revenue less provision for bad debts 7,127,045 7,083,765 21,899,952 20,722,168 Rental Revenue 561,448 585,978 1,723,585 1,842,428 Total Revenue 7,688,493 7,669,743 23,623,537 22,564,596 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 3,609,494 3,158,172 10,555,321 9,077,783 Other operating expenses 1,855,642 2,255,334 7,016,648 6,729,219 General and administrative 2,592,989 1,555,151 6,147,641 4,783,534 Depreciation and amortization 361,680 195,821 744,592 631,571 Total operating expenses 8,419,805 7,164,478 24,464,202 21,222,107 Net (loss) income from operations (731,312 ) 505,265 (840,665 ) 1,342,489 Other income (expense): Gain on sale of property and improvements - - - 9,212,346 Miscellaneous income (expense) 41,153 135,544 144,951 241,213 Amortization financing costs - - - (15,654 ) Interest expense, net (27,625 ) (56,560 ) (89,806 ) (288,748 ) Total other income 13,528 78,984 55,145 9,149,157 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (717,784 ) 584,249 (785,520 ) 10,491,646 Income taxes (benefit) - - - - Net (loss) income (717,784 ) 584,249 (785,520 ) 10,491,646 Non-controlling interest (note 10) 277,386 (39,309 ) 416,066 (226,628 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. $ (440,398 ) $ 544,940 $ (369,454 ) $ 10,265,018 Net (loss) income per common share, basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.43 Net (loss) income per common share, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.38 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 26,765,021 24,238,613 26,622,335 23,664,723 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 26,765,021 27,751,946 26,622,335 26,998,057

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) Income $ (785,520 ) $ 10,491,646 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 744,592 631,571 Amortization of financing costs - 15,654 Bad debt expense 710,852 849,037 Gain on sale of property - (9,212,346 ) Stock based compensation 473,782 668,591 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,293,779 ) (3,702,212 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (223,672 ) (129,948 ) Restricted funds - 359,414 Employee loans (308,790 ) (110,716 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 416,165 (1,718,516 ) Settlement payable - (600,000 ) Deposits - (25,502 ) Deferred rent 130,169 230,671 Unearned income 17,702 946 Net cash used in operating activities (1,118,499 ) (2,251,710 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of property - 15,113,497 Purchase of equipment (281,618 ) (239,418 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (281,618 ) 14,874,079 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Repayments) of advances - (43,082 ) Proceeds from settlement, due to non controlling interest 6,521,655 - Proceeds from notes payable 86,713 - Proceeds from line of credit 500 372,636 Purchase of treasury stock (187,121 ) - Net payments on notes payable (397,595 ) (7,955,886 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,024,152 (7,626,332 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and resticted cash 4,624,035 4,996,037 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,593,638 1,594,998 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 9,217,673 $ 6,591,035 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 90,386 $ 288,748 Cash paid during the period for taxes $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock issued in settlement of accrued expenses $ - $ 481,900