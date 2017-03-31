First Choice Healthcare Solutions Applauds Dr. Richard Harrison for Outstanding Military Service and Recognition as "Physician of the Year" by Wuesthoff Hospital-Melbourne, FL

First Choice Medical Group Orthopaedic Surgeon Earning Distinction as Both National and Hometown Hero

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, is very pleased and immensely proud to congratulate Richard J. Harrison, MD, FAAOS for the much-deserved honors and recognition that have recently been bestowed upon him by the U.S. Military and Wuesthoff Hospital-Melbourne.

A highly-decorated officer of the U.S. Army Reserves Medical Corp. and one of First Choice Medical Group's Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Harrison (Colonel Harrison) was mobilized and deployed to Iraq this past October, spending more than three months as a key trauma surgeon for a joint U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines) and Coalition (Denmark, United Kingdom, Czech and Australian) Task Force stationed in Al Anbar, Iraq. The Task Force was charged with advising, assisting and enabling the Iraqi Security Forces to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

In a letter directed to Dr. Harrison's patients from the Task Force's Commanding Officer, Colonel P.J. Nugent stated, "Together, Colonel Harrison and his team of medical specialists have helped save the lives of hundreds of Iraqi soldiers who ordinarily would not have survived their battlefield injuries. Impressively, his team performed their highly demanding duties in an austere combat environment under the constant threat of enemy indirect fire and attacks on the base." The letter goes on to say that "Dr. Harrison's efforts here in Iraq have helped generate the will to fight in the Iraqi Security Forces, and in turn have enabled them to repeatedly defeat the enemy on the battlefield. In all, Dr. Harrison and his team's efforts have greatly contributed to, and ensured the continued security of our County from the threat of ISIL. His accomplishments and devotion to duty are noteworthy and speak to his rock-solid character and commitment to service. On behalf of the Marines and Sailors of the Task Force, I would like to thank you for supporting Dr. Harrison and for sharing his medical expertise with us. He has made a difference, and I am sure you are as proud of his accomplishments as we are."

In addition to the acclaim earned for his extraordinary military service, Dr. Harrison was also recently named "Physician of the Year" by Wuesthoff Hospital-Melbourne, a comprehensive healthcare system on Florida's Space Coast which is anchored by two full service acute care medical centers and a complement of health service affiliates. In a formal award ceremony hosted by Wuesthoff-Melbourne yesterday, hospital officials celebrated Dr. Harrison for "patient care excellence, compassion, commitment and peer leadership."

Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, stated, "Dr. Harrison personifies what it means to be a world class physician whose skill as a doctor and surgeon are matched only by his personal integrity and unwavering devotion to duty and country. We are very privileged to have him as a key member of First Choice Medical Group's clinical staff and enthusiastically share the sentiments of both Colonel Nugent and Wuesthoff. We, too, recognize, appreciate and applaud Dr. Harrison for his commitment to delivering superior patient care -- be it on the warfront or on Brevard County's waterfront."

Kris Jones, Vice President of Medical Operations at First Choice, added, "As is the case with all First Choice's caregivers, Dr. Harrison is an exceptional provider, winning the respect and fidelity of our patients through personable care focused on each of their individual needs. He also happens to be a fantastic team member. On behalf of everyone at First Choice, I'm very pleased to reiterate just how proud we are of him."

About Dr. (Colonel) Richard Harrison

Dr. Richard Harrison is Board Certified in Orthopaedic Surgery with additional sub-specialty board certifications in Hand Surgery and Sports Medicine servicing patients in Brevard, Indian River and surrounding counties on Florida's Space Coast. At First Choice Medical Group (FCMG), Dr. Harrison's practice focuses on total shoulder replacements and replacement revisions, rotator cuff repair, fracture treatment, sports injuries and hand and upper extremity surgery. He joined FCMG in late 2013 following a four-month deployment to Kaiserslautern, Germany as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves Medical Corp. While on active duty and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dr. Harrison served as Chief of Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at Womack Army Medical Center, and was twice deployed to the Middle East with the U.S. Special Operations Command as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2013, Dr. Harrison was awarded the Bronze Star for "superb performance and untiring work during combat missions, contributing significantly to the immediate medical care and success of the unit mission" while treating special operations troops.

A graduate of Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Harrison completed his internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, followed by a Hand and Limb Fellowship at St. Luke's/Roosevelt Medical Center in New York City -- which also included training in Melbourne, Australia and congenital hand surgery training at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.