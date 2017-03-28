First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Present at the Microcap Conference on April 4, 2017 in New York City

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Romandetti, has been invited to present at this year's MicroCap Conference to be held in New York City at the Essex House on April 4, 2017.

Sponsored by The Special Equities Group and Maxim Group, the MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity for investors to be introduced to and speak with management of some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels and mingle with other investors.

PRESENTATION DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Who:

Chris Romandetti, Chairman, President and CEO

When:

Track 1, 2:30 PM EDT

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Where:

JW Marriott Essex House New York

160 Central Park South

New York, New York 10019

Registration will begin on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 7:00 AM, and the event ends with a reception in the evening. The day's events will include company presentations, one-on-one meetings, good food and plenty of time to network with other investors over drinks at the reception. This event does not allow service providers -- only portfolio managers, analysts and private investors. To register for the conference, please go to www.microcapconf.com and click "Register." To view the most updated list of companies scheduled to present, please go to http://microcapconf.com/conferences/new-york-2017/.

