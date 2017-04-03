First Choice Healthcare Solutions Reports 2016 Year-End Results

Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today at 1:30 PM ET to Discuss Results

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, today announced its 2016 financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

Key 2016 Financial Highlights Compared to 2015

Total revenues increased 51% to $29,464,082 from $19,517,664.

Net patient service revenue rose 52% to $27,053,190 from $17,770,697.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA*, after deducting non-cash and one-time cash gains and expenses, increased 90% to $3,348,658 from $1,727,693.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of net patient service revenues improved to 14% from 10% after deducting non-controlling revenues contributed by Crane Creek Surgery Center of $3,046,034 in 2016 and $674,878 in 2015.

Net income attributable to First Choice totaled $9,174,383, or $0.38 earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $3,421,841, or $0.17 loss per share.

As of December 31, 2016, cash on the balance sheet totaled $4,593,638 and accounts receivable totaled $9,536,830. This compared to cash of $1,594,998, restricted cash of $359,414 and accounts receivable of $6,623,894 as of the end of 2015.

Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, stated, "We are pleased with our Company's strong year-over-year results and take pride in the fact that our business model continues to prove that our approach to managing the business of healthcare is delivering results. We were particularly pleased with the improvement in our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA results, which nearly doubled. When evaluating our overall performance, it is important to note that our net patient service revenues were impacted by the recently announced temporary loss of Dr. Richard Harrison, one of First Choice Medical Group's Board Certified Orthopaedic surgeons and a decorated colonel in the United States Army Reserves Medical Corps, who was deployed this past October through the end of January in Iraq as a key trauma surgeon for a joint U.S. Military and Coalition Task Force fighting the war on terror. Nonetheless, 2016 was a year in which all of our providers distinguished themselves as world class physicians and medical specialists, helping to establish First Choice through our Medical Centers of Excellence in Melbourne, Florida as the largest provider of Orthopaedic and Spine care and treatment on Florida's high growth Space Coast."

Continuing, Romandetti said, "Looking ahead, we are reiterating our 2017 guidance of $40-$45 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA of 15%-20% of revenues. We have been experiencing continued growth in our ancillary service areas, particularly in our Physical and Occupational Therapy unit, which is on pace to open four new centers serving Brevard and surrounding counties in Florida this year. Moreover, earlier this year, we were delighted to welcome another top-rated Spine surgeon to The B.A.C.K. Center, Dr. James Billys. With additional providers expected to be joining the First Choice family in the coming months and given several other expansion initiatives being actively pursued, the future has never looked brighter for our Company."

Details for Conference Call and Webcast

First Choice's management team will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community later today beginning at 1:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and recent corporate developments. Participants can register and access the conference call by dialing toll-free 866-682-6100 (for U.S. and Canada dial-in) or 862-255-5401 (for international dial-in). The conference call will also be webcasted, which will be accessible through First Choice's investor relations website on Monday morning by navigating to http://ir.myfchs.com/ and clicking on "2016 Year-End Conference Call and Webcast." Participants will be required to register to access the call. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the investor relations page of First Choice's website, found at http://ir.myfchs.com/.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP EBITDA. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use this non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Performance."

For additional details relating to First Choice's 2016 year-end results, please refer to the Annual Report on the amended Form 10-K filed earlier today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and found at www.sec.gov.

FINANCIAL CHARTS TO FOLLOW

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash (amounts related to VIE of $708,858 and $1,556,303) $ 4,593,638 $ 1,594,998 Cash-restricted - 359,414 Accounts receivable, net (amounts related to VIE of $6,010,961 and $4,544,308) 9,536,830 6,623,894 Employee loans (amounts related to VIE of $491,850 and $636,293) 820,341 672,293 Prepaid and other current assets (amounts related to VIE of $329,427 and $183,465) 422,512 316,773 Capitalized financing costs, current portion (amounts related to VIE of $-0- and $1,317) - 39,533 Total current assets 15,373,321 9,606,905 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,165,219 and $3,075,648 (amounts related to VIE of $693,629 and $773,808) 2,544,816 8,613,502 Other assets (amounts related to VIE of $921,470 and $916,379) 4,227,957 4,403,581 Total assets $ 22,146,094 $ 22,623,988 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses (amounts related to VIE of $1,366,143 and $2,319,056) $ 2,083,231 $ 3,937,244 Accounts payable, related party (amount related to VIE of $251,588) 251,588 251,588 Stock-based payable - 1,198,900 Advances - 43,082 AMT tax payable 181,029 - Settlement payable - 600,000 Line of credit, short term (amount related to VIE of $439,524 and $416,888) 1,539,524 2,566,888 Note payable, related party, current portion (amount related to VIE of $-0- and $428,645) - 428,645 Notes payable, current portion (amount related to VIE of $-0- and $10,341) 519,452 7,652,941 Unearned revenue 26,936 42,704 Deferred rent, short term portion (amount related to VIE of $237,923) 237,923 118,810 Total current liabilities 4,839,683 16,840,802 Commitments and contingencies - - Long term debt: Deposits held 41,930 67,432 Notes payable, long term portion 14,531 535,822 Deferred rent, long term portion (amount related to VIE of $2,214,909 and $2,141,199) 2,293,594 2,141,199 Total long term debt 2,350,055 2,744,453 Total liabilities 7,189,738 19,585,255 Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, Nil issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 24,631,327 and 22,867,626 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively 24,631 22,868 Common stock subscription - 175,000 Additional paid in capital 24,020,610 21,196,792 Accumulated deficit (10,100,534 ) (19,274,917 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 13,944,707 2,119,743 Non-controlling interest 1,011,649 918,990 Total equity 14,956,356 3,038,733 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,146,094 $ 22,623,988

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 Revenues: Patient Service Revenue $ 27,978,106 $ 18,425,506 Provision for bad debts (924,916 ) (654,809 ) Net patient service revenue less provision for bad debts 27,053,190 17,770,697 Rental Revenue 2,410,892 1,746,967 Total Revenue 29,464,082 19,517,664 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 12,570,398 9,337,740 Other operating expenses 5,912,655 2,099,568 General and administrative 10,019,667 7,144,538 Litigation settlement - 2,017,208 Depreciation and amortization 821,709 852,985 Total operating expenses 29,324,429 21,452,039 Net income (loss) from operations 139,653 (1,934,375 ) Other income (expense): Gain on sale of property and improvements 9,207,846 - Miscellaneous income (expense) 278,358 27,023 Amortization financing costs (15,654 ) (75,833 ) Interest expense, net (343,161 ) (1,220,980 ) Total other income (expense) 9,127,389 (1,269,790 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,267,042 (3,204,165 ) Income taxes (benefit) - - Net income (loss) 9,267,042 (3,204,165 ) Non-controlling interest (note 15) (92,659 ) (217,676 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. $ 9,174,383 $ (3,421,841 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.38 $ (0.17 ) Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 23,843,239 20,117,582 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 25,309,905 20,117,582

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (loss) $ 9,267,042 $ 3,204,165 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 821,709 852,985 Amortization of financing costs 15,654 75,833 Bad debt expense 924,916 654,809 Gain (loss) on sale of property (9,212,346 ) 1,908 Common stock issued in connection with loan extension - 227,000 Common stock issued in settlement of litigation - 500,250 Note payable issued in settlement of litigation - 50,749 Stock-based compensation 1,276,681 2,344,927 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,837,852 ) (2,587,420 ) Prepaid expenses and other (105,739 ) 149,101 Restricted funds 359,414 (41,155 ) Employee loans (148,048 ) (198,661 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,498,028 ) 922,295 Settlement payable (600,000 ) 600,000 Deposits (25,502 ) (5,469 ) Deferred rent 271,508 137,002 Unearned income (15,768 ) 3,941 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,506,359 ) 483,930 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash from variable interest entity - 843,996 Proceeds from sale of property 15,113,497 11,241 Payment of acquisition deposit - (560,000 ) Purchase of equipment (254,627 ) (206,325 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 14,858,870 88,912 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Repayments) proceeds from advances (43,082 ) 474,488 Proceeds from notes payable, related party - 420,000 Proceeds from common stock subscription - 175,000 Payments on lines of credit 372,636 447,562 Payment to acquire previously issued warrants (600,000 ) - Net payments on notes payable (8,083,425 ) (773,981 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,353,871 ) 743,069 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,998,640 1,315,911 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,594,998 279,087 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,593,638 $ 1,594,998 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 339,722 $ 925,045 Cash paid during the period for taxes $ - $ - Supplemental Disclosure on non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock issued in settlement of accrued expenses $ 1,290,900 $ 15,000 Common stock issuable in settlement of convertible line of credit $ 1,400,000 $ - Common stock issued to acquire previously issued warrant $ 80,400 $ - Common stock issued for future services $ - $ 1,153,777 Common stock issued in settlement of related party advances $ - $ 655,407 Common stock issued in settlement of convertible note and interest $ - $ 2,236,907 Fair value of options issued to acquire management control of variable interest entity $ - $ 3,226,427 Assets acquired from consolidation of variable interest entities $ - $ 5,294,412 Liability incurred from consolidation of variable interest entities $ - $ 5,294,680

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA PERFORMANCE For the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Net income (loss) attributable to First Choice Healthcare Solutions $ 9,174,383 $ (3,421,841 ) Amortization 15,654 75,833 Bad Debt 924,916 654,809 Depreciation 821,709 852,985 Interest 343,161 1,220,980 Taxes - - Stock-based compensation 1,276,681 2,344,927 Gain on sale of property and equipment (9,207,846 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,348,658 $ 1,727,693 Net Patient Service Revenue Less 60% non-controlling revenue ($3,046,034 and $674,878, respectively) $ 24,007,156 $ 17,095,819 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Patient Service Revenue Less 60% non-controlling revenue) 14 % 10 %

