First Choice Healthcare Solutions Welcomes Board Certified Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon Dr. James Billys to The B.A.C.K. Center

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics, including spine care and treatment, is pleased to announce that James B. Billys, M.D. has joined the medical staff at The B.A.C.K. Center ("TBC") where he will specialize in minimally invasive spine surgery.

Dual board certified in Orthopaedic Surgery and Surgery of the Hand by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, and fellowship trained in Spine Surgery at Stanford University and in Hand and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery at Davies Medical Center in San Francisco, Dr. Billys has served as the Principal Investigator or sub-investigator of numerous groundbreaking clinical studies led by the Foundation for Orthopaedic Research and Education over the past 12 years.

Widely published and a prolific speaker at leading medical and scientific conferences worldwide on a broad range of spinal surgery, care and treatment advancements, Dr. Billys was also an Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida Department of Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine and an Assistant Associate Professor at Stanford University. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Notre Dame and his Doctorate of Medicine from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia before completing residencies in Orthopaedic Surgery and Immunology Research at Duke University.

Immediately prior to joining TBC, Dr. Billys practiced medicine for 12 years at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, where he specialized in disorders of the spine and hand surgery. He devoted the prior ten years of his career as an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Orthopaedic Associates Medical Clinical, Inc. in Visalia, California. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, North American Spine Society, and the American Society of Surgery of the Hand.

Kris Jones, Vice President of Medical Operations at First Choice, stated, "On behalf of everyone at First Choice, The B.A.C.K. Center and First Choice Medical Group, I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Billys to our dynamic, world class clinical team. As a prolific and globally respected physician, surgeon and researcher who shares our devotion to clinical excellence and human compassion, he is sure to have a marked, positive impact on the lives and care of our patients."

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

