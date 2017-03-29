First Cobalt Appoints Vice President Business Development

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE:FCC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Campbell, P.Eng. as Vice President, Business Development.

Mr. Campbell is a Professional Engineer with 35 years' experience in mining operations, mineral exploration and capital markets. His mining experience includes working in day-to-day mining operations, mine design and on new mine developments for Falconbridge Limited (now Glencore), an industry leader in the cobalt industry. As Exploration Manager for Falconbridge, Peter was involved in its global exploration activities. In 2006, he moved to capital markets and earned a reputation as an astute mining analyst, eventually becoming Chairman of Jennings Capital, an independent Canadian broker-dealer.

"The macro environment for cobalt is strong, with a large and growing proportion of global production going towards the production of lithium-ion batteries, driven by consumer demand for electric vehicles," stated Mr. Campbell. "Since most cobalt is produced as a by-product, quality cobalt assets are scarce and I am very motivated to help First Cobalt become a leader in the cobalt market."

In his role as Vice President, Business Development, Mr. Campbell will focus on building a diversified global portfolio of assets leveraged to the cobalt industry and strive to make First Cobalt a leader and first mover in a market where quality assets are difficult to find.

"Peter's technical, financial modelling and project valuation experience will strengthen our capital allocation process," said President & CEO Trent Mell. "We have assembled a very capable team and I am confident that First Cobalt has the right ingredients to seek out and attract excellent opportunities domestically and abroad."

The Company intends to grant certain officers incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of First Cobalt exercisable at a price of $0.78 for a period of sixty months. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is focused on building a diversified global portfolio of assets that are highly leveraged to the cobalt market. Approximately 50% of global cobalt production is used in the manufacture of lithium-ion and other batteries.

The Company is currently advancing its Silver Centre, Ontario property, a 2,100-hectare property in a historic mining camp located 25 kilometers south of Cobalt, Ontario. The property includes the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, a high-grade mine that produced over 3.3 million pounds of cobalt and 19.1 million ounces of silver from 301,000 tonnes of ore.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer

