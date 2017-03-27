First Cobalt Appoints Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE:FCC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Frank Santaguida, P.Geo. as Vice President, Exploration.

Dr. Santaguida is a geoscientist with over 25 years of experience and he has worked around the world on a wide range of base and precious metal ore deposits, in which he designed, conducted, and managed exploration programs, field campaigns and research projects. His extensive experience in world-class base metal mining camps such as the Kidd Creek (Canada), Mt. Isa (Australia) and the African Copperbelt (Zambia-DRC) aligns with the Company's strategy of building a geographically diversified portfolio of cobalt projects.

He started his career with the Ontario Geological Survey before joining Falconbridge Limited (subsequently acquired by Xstrata), where he held various positions in near-mine to regional grassroots exploration and in operating mines in Canada and Australia. He subsequently joined First Quantum Minerals Limited and spent several years overseeing exploration in the Central African Copperbelt. As Principal Geologist for First Quantum, he had responsibility for global exploration project generation and property evaluations for cobalt, copper, nickel and PGE properties around the world.

Among his many professional accomplishments, Dr. Santaguida was part of a team that discovered new resources at the Frontier Mine as well as new copper and cobalt prospects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The Central African Copperbelt accounts for about 65% of cobalt production worldwide," said President & CEO Trent Mell. "Having worked and lived in that mining district for several years, Frank's experience will be invaluable to First Cobalt's growth strategy."

The Company also announces that Trent Mell has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is focused on building a diversified global portfolio of assets that are highly leveraged to the cobalt market. Approximately 50% of global cobalt production is used in the manufacture of lithium-ion and other batteries.

The Company is currently advancing its Silver Centre, Ontario property, a 2,100-hectare property in a historic mining camp located 25 kilometers south of Cobalt, Ontario. The property includes the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, a high-grade mine that produced over 3.3 million pounds of cobalt and 19.1 million ounces of silver from 301,000 tonnes of ore.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit www.firstcobalt.com.

