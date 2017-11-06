First Cobalt to present at Precious Metals Summit and Eight Capital Battery Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 6, 2017) - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE:FCC)(OTCQB:FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its management team will be presenting at two upcoming conferences, the Precious Metals Summit, Zurich and the Eight Capital Battery Conference, Toronto.

Precious Metals Summit, Zurich (November 7-8, 2017)

Vice President, Exploration, Dr. Frank Santaguida to present Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00am (UTC+1), Room 2

Presentation will be webcast live here (Webcast Link), and available for replay following the conference.

Eight Capital Battery Conference, Toronto (November 15, 2017)

President and CEO, Trent Mell to present at 11:25 am (UTC-5)

The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt's objective is to create the largest pure-play cobalt exploration and development company in the world. Upon completion of the mergers with Cobalt One Ltd. and CobalTech Mining Inc., First Cobalt will control over 10,000 hectares of prospective land and 50 historic mining operations in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada as well as a mill and a permitted refinery facility.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.firstcobalt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

